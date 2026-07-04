Does Your Pastor Know This?

Many people in the Them Before Us community are people of faith. The TBU book and the organization build their case on natural law and natural rights, not scripture. But Katy has always wanted a resource that connects this movement to the Christian call to love the widow and the orphan, to do justice for the weak and needy among us.

So over the next few weeks, Katy will walk you through the Them Before Us book, section by section. The facts. The data. And the ethic God laid out for anyone who claims to follow Him.

This isn’t a strategy for church growth…This is God’s strategy for child protection. It is going to be uncomfortable at times because this lens of child protection that has to do with God’s design for sex and marriage, it doesn’t make exceptions for any of us. - Katy Faust

Each week, you'll get a video of Katy teaching a section of the Them Before Us book, the citations and facts behind it, and discussion questions to take deeper with your group. This series, and everything else in it, is for TBU Insiders. For the price of a large Frappuccino, you get access to this series, the IVF | FYI series, and every Insider resource on our Substack.

The series will cover:

Session 1: Children’s Rights

Session 2: Biology Matters

Session 3: Marriage Matters & Divorce

Session 4: Modern Families

Session 5: Reproductive Technologies

Session 6: Surrogacy & Adoption

Session 7: Katy Unplugged — Q&A

Ours is a God, the strongest of all, who comes down and sacrifices for the weakest and most needy. And then He tells us to go and do likewise. So when it comes to our own desires, our own longings, our own losses, and our own dreams, it must be us, the strong, the adults, who sacrifice for the weak and needy, and that’s kids. - Katy Faust

Before Next Week

If you don’t have a copy of the Them Before Us book, we suggest buying a copy and reading along.

Gather a group of folks from your neighborhood, family, or church who want to go through the series with you.

If you’re not a paid subscriber yet, choose to support this work and subscribe so you can have access to all of our resources.

Gather your people. Get them equipped. Kids need strong adults defending their rights, and this summer, you can be one of them.

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Them Before Us is a global movement committed to defending children’s right to their mother and father. We believe that adult desires should never come at the expense of a child’s fundamental needs. If you believe children deserve a mother and a father, join us by making a monthly gift today.

We are not professional lobbyists or political insiders. We are ordinary people with an extraordinary conviction: children must come first in every conversation about marriage, family, and fertility. We exist to make one thing clear: when adults sacrifice for children, society thrives. When children are forced to sacrifice for adults, everyone pays the price.

Find us around the web: Facebook, X, YouTube, Instagram, Podcast, TikTok & Radio.

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