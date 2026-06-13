IVF | FYI — They Trusted Their Doctor. He Used His Own Sperm.

She already knew she was donor-conceived, so she wasn’t expecting anything surprising. She was taking a DNA test for fun. Just for the ancestry percentages. Maybe a few distant cousins.

Instead, she found half-siblings. More than there should have been. Way more. When she started comparing notes with them and tracing the DNA, everything pointed back to one man.

Her mother’s fertility doctor.

The man her family had trusted for years. The man who, based on all the evidence, had been walking into the back room of his own clinic, retrieving his own sperm, and inseminating his patients without their knowledge or consent.

He fathered at least 94 children that way. Most of them grew up within 25 miles of each other, and none of them knew.

Every episode of IVF | FYI has pulled back a different curtain on the reproductive technology industry. We’ve covered the science, the ethics, some policy, and the personal cost. Each interview has shown something that most people walking into a fertility clinic have never been told.

This episode pulls back the darkest curtain yet.

Episode 7 features Katy Faust, founder and president of Them Before Us, and the person who has spent years collecting the stories the industry hopes stay buried. She joins Patience and Jenn as someone who has paid attention to the victims: the children of fertility fraud, the parents who got the wrong baby, the families whose embryos were destroyed by a clinic that had no legal obligation to tell them what happened.

These are not edge cases. They are what happens when an industry operates for decades with almost no oversight and no real accountability.

If you missed the earlier episodes in this series, start here:

Watch Episode 7 before reading the briefing below - then come back for the full breakdown.

Here’s what’s covered:

The Dr. Donald Klein case — 94 children, one doctor, and why the only charge that stuck was lying to investigators

The woman who almost married her half-brother

The couples who brought home the wrong baby

The clinic that used a toxic solution on embryos and transferred them dead

The storage tank failures that wiped out thousands of embryos and left families with nowhere to turn

Why Katy says more regulation won’t fix what’s broken here

Reflection questions and resources

What you’re about to read involves real people, real crimes, and real children who are still living with the consequences. Some of them are only finding out now what was done to them.

The full briefing and resources below are for our TBU paid subscribers.