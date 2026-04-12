When IVF Becomes a Right, Who Pays the Price?

This is the introduction to our Them Before Us series IVF | FYI. Stay tuned for weekly drops of each episode along with bonus material for our paid subscribers.

If you’re a legislator, you’ve probably already seen federal IVF funding coming across your desk. If you’re a pastor, couples in your church are asking you to explain the ethical questions they have about using technology to make a family. If you lead a pro-life organization, you’re being asked to stake out a position on the most politically fraught issue in the movement. If you weren’t able to conceive naturally with your husband or wife, advertisers, friends, and family members are encouraging you to go down the IVF path.

Why This Series Exists

Increasingly, IVF has moved from a private medical decision to a public policy battleground. Federal legislation is pending. State mandates are proliferating. And most people, including legislators voting on these bills and pastors counseling struggling couples, don’t understand what IVF actually involves.

As Josh Wood, Executive Director of Them Before Us, puts it, when people encouraged him and his wife down the IVF pathway: “It was so clear to me that nobody knows what they’re talking about.” This isn’t about shaming families who’ve used IVF. Josh’s own siblings are IVF twins. We have great compassion for the many people struggling with infertility. But Them Before Us sees the importance of equipping everyone with the truth about IVF. This is about ensuring that before we pass laws, before we counsel congregants, or before we expand access, we understand what we’re expanding access to.

Meet Your Guides

Patience Sunne (Engagement Director) was told by a doctor that she’d never conceive naturally and that IVF was her “only option.” She testified against IVF expansion bills while privately grappling with her own potential infertility, prevented from being able to tell the legislators dismissing her concerns that she understood their constituents’ pain firsthand. Patience was the driver behind this series, inviting the professionals you’re going to hear from to be a part and developing the direction the series would go.

Jennifer Friesen (Training Director and Podcast Host) serves as the guide and moderator of the series, bringing the clarity this conversation desperately needs.

And in this introductory episode, they’re joined by Josh Wood (Executive Director). He and his wife suffered multiple miscarriages, and then, without a single test, his wife was told she had “bad eggs,” and their only solution was IVF. A second opinion, actual testing, and simple medication have now resulted in four healthy children.

We hope you enjoy this series. Check out our introductory episode and leave a comment with your thoughts.

Keep scrolling for bonus paid subscriber content.