IVF | FYI Series Finale - The IVF Lie

You probably know someone who was told she would never have children.

Maybe it was a friend who spent years trying. A sister who sat across from a doctor and heard the word “infertility” like a door closing. A woman in your church who quietly disappeared from conversations or stopped coming to baby showers because it hurt too much. Someone who was handed a brochure for an IVF clinic on the way out of the doctor’s office, as if that settled it.

Members of the Them Before Us team and our family members and friends have also sat in those same offices and have heard those same words from doctors. We don’t come to this conversation from the outside looking in. We come to it as people who understand what it feels like to be told your body isn’t working and that technology is your only hope.

But here is what eight episodes of this series have documented, and what this final episode makes clearer than any before it:

The IVF industry does not offer desperate people real help. It offers an attempt at bypassing one’s fertility. It circumvents the underlying problem without fixing it, costs families tens of thousands of dollars, carries serious health risks for women, and has resulted in the deaths of at least 108 million human embryos since 1978.

IVF does not treat infertility. It tries to work around it, and often makes things worse.

There is another way. Most women are never told about it.

Dr. Naomi Whittaker has spent her career in that other way. She is a board-certified OB-GYN and fellowship-trained surgeon who specializes in the Creighton Model Fertility Care System and NaProTechnology, an approach that works with a woman’s body to find and treat the underlying causes of infertility rather than bypassing them entirely. She is the founder of RRM Academy and one of the clearest voices in medicine, saying what this series has been building toward all along: IVF is rarely, if ever, truly the only option.

Start from the beginning or catch up on any episode:

🔗 Intro: When IVF Becomes a Right, Who Pays the Price?

🔗 Ep 1: He Directed an IVF Lab for Seven Years. Here’s Why He Left.

🔗 Ep 2: What Your Fertility Clinic Won’t Tell You

🔗 Ep 3: More Than 100 Million Embryos Have Died. The Industry Doesn’t Have to Tell You That.

🔗 Ep 4: We Figured Out How to Engineer Humans Before We Figured Out If We Should

🔗 Ep 5: Baby Selling Is Illegal. Unless You Call It Surrogacy.

🔗 Ep 6: Her Parents Were Told to Lie. She Spent 22 Years Not Knowing Why She Felt Like a Stranger.

🔗 Ep 7: They Trusted Their Doctor. He Used His Own Sperm.

This series has given you the science, the ethics, the policy, the personal stories, and the fraud. This final episode gives you the path forward. This is our IVF | FYI series finale, and it ends with hope. Watch Episode 8 before reading the briefing below, then come back for the full breakdown.

The briefing and reflection questions below are for paid subscribers. Thank you for investing in and supporting this work! Here’s what you’ll find on the other side: