IVF | FYI — 22 Years Not Knowing Why She Felt Like a Stranger.

She was fourteen years old, riding in the car with her dad, talking about ancestry.

“If you’re 1/16th Cherokee,” she said, “then I’m 1/32nd. Right?”

He paused. Then said: “I . . . am 1/16th Cherokee.”

Not we. Not you too. Just I.

Kathryn Francisco didn’t know what to do with that moment. She filed it away alongside the other ones, the breakfast silences, the sense that something didn’t quite fit, the way she looked in the mirror and couldn’t find her dad in her face. She wouldn’t understand any of it for another eight years.

When she was almost 22, her parents sat her down and told her the truth. She had been conceived through sperm donation. The man who raised her was not her biological father. The fertility clinic had told her parents to sign a form, say they were the parents, and to never speak of her true origins.

She left her parents’ house and drove to a friend’s house because she didn’t know what else to do. Her friend’s mother looked at her and said: “You are so loved.”

That is not how Kathryn felt.

“I felt like trash,” she said.

This episode is different from every one that has come before it in this series.

Episodes 1 through 5 brought you doctors, scientists, researchers, and journalists. People who have studied reproductive technology, directed IVF labs, and watched the industry from the inside.

But Kathryn Francisco is something the industry never asks for: the person at the center of the transaction. A person who grew up with facial features she couldn’t place, a father she didn’t know, and questions nobody around her would answer honestly.

She wrote about her journey in a 2020 essay for Public Discourse, one of the most honest pieces written about donor conception in recent years. That essay captures an earlier chapter of her story. As she shares her story with Jenn and Patience in this episode, she is further along. She is married and a mother to multiple children. She has met her biological father. She has found real healing, and she is still convinced that what was done to her was wrong.

Her story doesn’t fit the narrative the fertility industry prefers. It never does when you actually ask the children.

If you missed the earlier episodes in this series, start here:

🔗 Intro: When IVF Becomes a Right, Who Pays the Price?

🔗 Episode 1: He Directed an IVF Lab for Seven Years. Here’s Why He Left.

🔗 Episode 2: What Your Fertility Clinic Won’t Tell You

🔗 Episode 3: More Than 100 Million Embryos Have Died. The Industry Doesn’t Have to Tell You That.

🔗 Episode 4: We Figured Out How to Engineer Humans Before We Figured Out If We Should

🔗 Episode 5: Baby Selling Is Illegal. Unless You Call It Surrogacy.

Five episodes in, you’ve heard from scientists, doctors, researchers, and policy experts. Now you’re going to hear from someone who paid the price for decisions made before she was born. Watch Episode 6 before reading the briefing below — then come back for the full story.

The full briefing and reflection questions below are for paid subscribers, thank you TBU Insiders, for helping fund our work!

Here’s what’s waiting: