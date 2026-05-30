IVF | FYI — We Banned Baby Selling. Then We Legalized Surrogacy. What's the Difference?

When a baby is born, something extraordinary happens.

The newborn, who has never seen light, never breathed air, and never experienced anything outside the womb, begins inching toward his mother’s breast. The amniotic fluid that has been his entire world for nine months smells exactly like her colostrum. He crawls because her body, her voice, and her heartbeat are the only home he has ever known. Out of eight billion people on earth, he knows one human being.

In surrogacy, the baby will be taken from the mother, often, without even feeling her arms. He is handed to someone else, someone who may share his DNA, or may not, but who is, to him, a stranger. And the industry that arranged this transaction moves on to the next contract.

Emma Waters has spent years studying what this transaction costs - the children, the women who carry them, and the society being asked to normalize and fund it. She is a senior research associate at the Heritage Foundation’s DeVos Center for Life, Religion, and Family, and one of the most careful researchers working on surrogacy policy in the country. Her work has appeared in the Washington Post, First Things, World Magazine, The Federalist, and more. She came to this work after stumbling across Katy Faust's book Them Before Us and fell in love with it. A few years later, she pitched the Heritage Foundation on bioethics and reproductive technology policy. That bet has certainly paid off.

In Episode 5, she brings data, policy expertise, and genuine compassion to one of the least-examined corners of the reproductive technology industry. What she finds should concern anyone who believes children are not commodities.

If you missed the earlier episodes in this series, start here:

🔗 Intro: When IVF Becomes a Right, Who Pays the Price?

🔗 Episode 1: Ethics, Risks, and Hidden Truths of IVF with Dr. Craig Turczynski

🔗 Episode 2: What Your Fertility Clinic Won’t Tell You

🔗 Episode 3: More Than 100 Million Embryos Have Died. The Industry Doesn’t Have to Tell You That.

🔗 Episode 4: We Figured Out How to Engineer Humans Before We Figured Out If We Should

Watch Episode 5 before reading the briefing below — then come back for the full breakdown.

Here’s what most people don’t know about surrogacy: the science of what happens between a surrogate and the child she carries is far more profound than the industry admits. The bond written into their bodies at the cellular level doesn’t disappear when the contract ends. The baby handed to a stranger at birth is experiencing a loss his nervous system registers, even if no one in the room does. And the only study ever cited to claim this is all fine, the one study every news story and policy brief traces back to, involved 26 children, self-reported on by their own parents.

The full briefing, reflection questions, and resources below are for paid subscribers.

Here’s what’s waiting on the other side: