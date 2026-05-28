I Had Two Parents Who Loved Me. I Still Cried for a Mom.

Note from Them Before Us: Samantha has shared her story in different forms over the years - for our website, for international children's rights allies, and for our Greater Than Mother's Day celebration. What you'll read below is her full story, drawn from all of them. Samantha was raised by two men who loved her, and still grew up with a hole in her heart that no one could fill. She describes who she was missing, what it cost her, and what she found on the other side of 22 years of longing.

I was kidnapped when I was 8 months old.

My father snuck me out of a diner in Albuquerque, New Mexico, while my mother was in the bathroom. He moved me around quite a bit after that, staying off the grid as much as possible to avoid detection. My parents had divorced not long before, it was fairly messy, custody-wise. My mother ended up with my sister. My father ended up with me. My mother was not a part of my childhood at all. I have no memory or recollection of her during those years. My earliest memories are flashes, snow, mountains, and a black-haired woman who made me a cake for my birthday. Then we moved to Kansas.

Dad and Billy

In Kansas, there were no women. Only Dad, Billy, and my baby brother.

I went to kindergarten. I did well in school. Then we moved to Oklahoma, me, my baby brother, Dad, and Billy. We were a family. It was the only family I had ever known.

My father was in a relationship with Billy. There is not a moment in my childhood that I don’t remember Billy being there. My father and I were very close when I was growing up. I loved him intensely and he was my rock. I absolutely followed everything that he did, followed him around, and same with Billy. Billy and I were very close. He took really good care of me. It was often Billy who made the meals and did the laundry and things like that.

I loved my two gay dads very dearly. I was very attached to them and I appreciated them helping me and taking care of me. But no matter how feminine a gay man is, he can never be a mother.

The Land Before Time

At the end of kindergarten, we had a free day at school. We got to watch a movie in the gym — The Land Before Time. It is a classic movie. But for me it was a traumatic experience.

I watched, eyes glued, as Littlefoot lost his mother. As I’m watching it and listening to the dialogue, I’m learning and absorbing that there’s this relationship between Littlefoot and his mother. She dies saving his life. He spends the entire movie mourning her.

It was in that moment, as a five-year-old girl, that I realized there was such a thing as a mother. And it was also in that moment that I realized I didn’t have one. I didn’t even know what a mother was. I had heard people say “mom,” but it had never occurred to me that I had one, and that actually, I don’t.

How can you miss a mom like Littlefoot did if you never had her in the first place? But somehow I still missed it.

By the time the movie ended I was devastated. It made me cry and sob so intensely that one of the teachers came over and started comforting me, stroking my neck and my back, asking if I was okay. I just spilled everything to her. I don’t have a mom. I don’t understand. Where did she go? Is she okay?

I spent the rest of that free day at the gym crying into the arms of a teacher I would never see again, for a mother that I never knew I never had.

The Hole Where Mother Should Go

We moved to Oklahoma, and life kept moving. My memories became longer and less flashy. I was getting older, making purposeful decisions. And yet that hole where “Mother” should go just wouldn’t go away.

For all intents and purposes, my needs were met. I had a roof over my head, food and shelter, and two parents who loved me. And yet the nagging feeling that I was missing something would not go away. There was a definite hole where a woman should be.

I was gravitating toward women in my life. It felt different when I talked to women than it did when I talked to Billy and my dad. I noticed the difference at a very young age, the way women talked to me versus the way men talked to me, and I craved talking to women. I really craved it. It was something that gave me a lot of joy to follow them around and talk to them and ask them a million questions. I was seeking that communicative nurturing that women offer. It did not matter what woman it was.

I also started noticing references to mothers and motherhood everywhere, in pop culture, in movies, in songs on the radio.

In 1989, “Right Here Waiting” by Richard Marx came out on the radio. In my little brain, he was not singing about a lover. It was a song my mother was singing for me. I loved that song. It brought me comfort. I felt that song in the core of my soul, filling all its dark places. I was convinced that not only did I have a mother out there, but she was singing that song to me.

I had a decided hole in my heart. I only had a fantasy of what a mother would be to fill it.

On Mother’s Day, when all the children in my class were taking home their little projects to “mom,” I presented mine to Dad. I remember asking all of the women in my life if I could call them “mom.” All of them respectfully declined. They were not opposed to being called “auntie” or “Ms.” or something of the like. No one would be my mother.

I was unconsciously seeking something, and what I was seeking really came down to an identity. I was looking for something that could help me figure out who I was. I needed to know where I stood in the world and what my place was, how I was going to grow up, what that would look like as a grown-up, and not having a mom there made it harder for me to figure out who I was.

Without a mother, you can’t identify your place in the world or who you are. It’s not possible.

Adopted by a Mom and Dad

In 1992, my brother and I were placed for adoption with family, Uncle Ed and Aunt Sue. They took us both in and treated us like we were their forever family. And they were our forever family.

Very soon after meeting her, I asked Aunt Sue if I could call her “mom.”

She said, “Of course you can.”

I was officially adopted when I was 12. I had already started calling Uncle Ed “dad,” though that took me longer, because I already had a dad. But at 12, for the first time, I knew what it was like to have both a mother and a father together in my home. I went before a judge and swore that I was happy and that everything was okay.

I always knew that Aunt Sue wasn’t my mother. But she was a great mom, and I still call her Mom.

Finding My Mother

By the time I was 22, I decided I was going to start looking for my biological mother.

Do we look the same? How does she talk? How does she look? How did her life go?

I knew generally where in the country to look, and I knew her name. I started going through the white pages and calling everyone in the phone book with that name. I asked the same question every time: Hi, my name is Samantha. Does that name ring a bell? The answer was always no.

I hit a dead end and finally called my dad. “Dad, I’m looking for my mom. Do you know where she might be?”

He said, “Well, I don’t, but her dad probably still lives in the same house he’s always lived in.” I called him up and asked the same question. Hi, my name is Samantha. Does that name ring a bell? The voice on the other end got so excited. “Sammy? Really?” He was ecstatic to hear from me and immediately gave me my mother’s number.

I called her right away. I could tell the emotion on the other side of the phone, it went from shock to instant, overwhelming, bubbly joy and excitedness. She talked so much and had so much to say, and so much she wanted to share with me. She and her husband planned a trip to come meet me in person.

When I saw her for the first time, standing on the front stoop, it was uncanny. The resemblance, the mannerisms, the way that she talks, the inflection in her voice. Every single thing about her was just like looking in a mirror. We looked, acted, and sounded exactly alike. There was no mistaking it. That was my mother.

Her name is Debra, the woman who had mourned the loss of me from that moment in Albuquerque. Debra and I have been inseparable since we met. We celebrate the anniversary of the day I first called her every year. I still call Aunt Sue “Mom”, but Debra is my mother. And now she gets to be Nana to my children.

What I Would Tell That Child

I have been deeply shamed and mocked because of my advocacy against gay parenting. I’ve been told I should be grateful to have two parents who love me.

But here is what I know from experience: no matter how diplomatically you handle the absence of a biological parent, that absence will be felt. Every child, no matter their stage of development, will have that flash of realization that they have a mother and a father, they’re just missing from the child’s life.

I missed out on a daily connection with my biological mother during those very impressionable first years of my life. It changed me and who I am as a person. It has affected how I relate to my children, and in subtle but noticeable ways, how I relate to my husband and to other women in my life.

It’s not discrimination for the state to uphold a child’s right to have the perfect gender balance in the home. It is not an adult’s right to have access to a child just because they want one. It is a child’s right to be raised and provided for by the two people responsible for their very existence.

If I had a child in front of me who was being raised by two men, I would first tell them: it is perfectly normal to feel like you’re missing out on something, and it’s okay to feel that way. I feel like it’s easy for adults to gaslight children, and I would want that child to understand that no, there is something there that you are missing, and it’s okay to miss it. It’s okay to go looking for it.

I hope you find someone in your life who will let you call them mom. And if you can’t call them mom, I hope you find someone who will at least treat you like their child. Because being loved by a woman is different than being loved by a man. And it is special. And it is good. And it’s okay to want that.

Eventually, every child, no matter their stage of development, will have that flash of realization that they have a mother and a father. No matter how diplomatically you handle the absence, the absence will be felt.

Them Before Us is a global movement committed to defending children’s right to their mother and father. We believe that adult desires should never come at the expense of a child’s fundamental needs.

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We are not professional lobbyists or political insiders. We are ordinary people with an extraordinary conviction: children must come first in every conversation about marriage, family, and fertility. We exist to make one thing clear: when adults sacrifice for children, society thrives. When children are forced to sacrifice for adults, everyone pays the price.

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