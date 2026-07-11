Do Children Have "Rights"?

You just heard Katy ask the question she asks audiences regularly: If you could wave a magic wand and take one crisis down to a fraction of what it is today, which would you pick?

Teen homelessness.

Teen suicide.

Incarceration.

Poverty.

Dropout rates.

Everyone chooses a different social ill to solve. Someone always knows a friend who was a teen mom. Someone else has watched a classmate attempt suicide. But notice something else. Every one of those crises traces back to the same root Katy just walked through. Kids lose their mothers and fathers, and the consequences change their lives and impact all of society.

This is session one of our church series, where Katy will lead you through the Them Before Us book, connecting our fight for children’s rights with the Christian ethic for justice and protecting children. The facts, the framework, and the ethic God laid out for anyone who claims to follow him.

If you missed Katy’s introduction, you can see it here:

In this session, you will learn:

What a natural right actually is, and the three-rule test you can use to spot a fake one

Why the term “children’s rights” has been hijacked, and how we will reclaim it

The four groups of people God says he has a special heart for

Why this issue is the one thing the political left and right actually agree on, whether they know it or not

Whether you’re watching this with your small group, alongside your spouse, with friends, or on your own, watch the video first, then read on for additional material to help you engage more deeply with the content. Put your thoughts and questions into the comments below.

This series, the discussion questions, the data, and everything else in it are for TBU Insiders. If you are already a paid subscriber, keep reading below. If not, subscribe now so you don’t miss a session!