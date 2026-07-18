Is "Love" Enough for Children?

You just heard the objection Katy hears constantly, and it’s probably one you’ve made yourself without realizing it. Kids don’t need their biological parents. They just need to be safe and loved. It sounds generous. It sounds like the compassionate position. Who could argue with wanting every kid to feel safe and loved?

Here’s the problem. We have decades of family-structure research telling us exactly what produces safety and love in a child’s life, and it isn’t a feeling adults decide to have. It’s a specific arrangement: a child raised by their own married mother and father.

This is session two of our series for church small groups, pastors, and ministry leaders, or anyone faithfully wanting to protect children, walking through the Them Before Us book, section by section. Last week, we asked whether children have rights. This week, we ask what biology has to do with it.

In this session, you will learn:

The three things children get when their right to their mother and father is protected, and the data behind each one

Why biological identity isn’t a luxury, but something kids actively search for their whole lives

What mothers and fathers each contribute that the other cannot replicate

Two real stories of what it costs a child when biology gets overridden by adult arrangements

This series, the data, and everything else in it are for TBU Insiders. For the price of a drive-thru Big Mac, you get this series, the IVF | FYI series, and every Insider resource we publish.

If you are already a paid subscriber, keep reading below. If not, subscribe now so you and your group do not miss a session.