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Greg Williams's avatar
Greg Williams
18h

Absolutely love the practical, gracious and scientifically sound reasoning that you bring to this horrific situation...as well as the foundation of Creative Truth! One additional Biblical reality from Romans 1..."people aren't losing their minds over this." They are expressing depraved minds that are already lost and are being given over to further depravity. I don't say this harshly but truthfully and prayerfully that they will see this truth and turn to a loving God who alone can make things right for them. Thanks as always and God bless in the Love & Lordship of Christ (Mark 12:29-31; 1 Peter 3:15)!

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Jemima Reeve Burns's avatar
Jemima Reeve Burns
17h

I completely agree with everything you said here - I study child's rights, have been a children's and youth worker, and am a Christian. I am morally against surrogacy, IVF, freezing embryos or sperm, etc. I'm against contraception! I think acting on homosexual feelings is a sin. I'm really glad that you're saying the stuff you're saying. But the word choice on your billboard sign just seems entirely and completely inappropriate.

You seem to be ignoring an obvious cultural reality - that the words 'mum/mom' and 'dad' do not, to most people, only refer to biological parents - so that you can justify a deliberately inflammatory word choice on a sign which was ultimately a publicity stunt. Why? Because you knew it would get you more interviews for the cause you believe in? Fair enough, but not an integrous way of doing it. Or, more sinisterly, because it's a good excuse for you to express unloving, homophobic views and get away with it because 'it's not about that'?

Because even with my background working with children, if I saw this ad I would not know that what you've described here - how we've normalised manufacturing brokenness - is the point you were trying to make. I would just think some obnoxious homophobic guy has too much money, to be totally honest. At least for me, this sign absolutely fails to make the point you were trying to make, and instead shows you to be inconsiderate - perhaps even actively hateful - towards other marginalised groups. But surely the best way to stop surrogacy etc, is by convincing the people who pay for it that it's the wrong way forward? Advocate for children TO the LGBTQ community. But they will not listen to you on this crucial point if you pull stunts like this. All you've done is make the people who already agreed with you feel justified in using homophobic language. You aren't 'ruffling feathers' - you're being unkind. This is not the way forward.

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