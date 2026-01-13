Them Before Us

Them Before Us

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elicia Wetstein's avatar
Elicia Wetstein
5d

One thing that my family is navigating, is how to respond to my children about two-mommy families. My daughter’s best friend says her daddy is a donut (she means donor) and my daughter doesn’t understand.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Them Before Us
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
4d

Brilliant take on the moral difference - that line about adoption saying 'let me help' versus 'let me have' really cuts through. I remember a freind whose donor-concieved and the way she describes tiptoeing around her mom's feelings about her curiosity is exactly what you're saying about the dynamic being backwards. When kids have to protect the adults who created their loss instead of processing it themselves, something's deeply off.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Them Before Us · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture