Anne Clifton
2d

I've never understood this, but when my father told us he was leaving, he took off his wedding ring and gave it to me! Why??? Then my mother took off hers and gave it to me. What do you do with your parents' wedding rings in that situation? I kept them for years, until my father lost all his money and was living in a friend's basement. I then sold them and gave him the money. I also had an expensive multi-piece dresser set with 24 carat gold that I knew his new wife had picked out for me. Several years ago, I donated that to a ministry that operates a store, with the proceeds going to support a Baptist children's home. It felt good to know that something that brought me pain would help children.

Lucy Beney
1d

This is the biggest inconvenient truth of modern life – and "oh, the kids are fine" is the biggest lie. Thank you for drawing attention to what so many people do not wish to see or to understand.

