Aug 5, 2025

Thanks for the write-up. As a Catholic couples therapist, I am well aware of the torture children are put through when couples come to me asking me to help them uncouple. My top goal is always to keep the marriage intact. I am not at all surprised by the numbers in this report. My husband and I were separated for 3 months before we tried again. I was so lost and distraught at that time, and thank God daily for giving me the enlightenment I needed during the time of separation. Before separation, the voices I were hearing were ' You deserve to be happy. The kids need to be shown 'what a loving marriage looks like'. Bullshit! The kids needed to be shown what commitment and living a life of faith looks like... And that is what we did and are currently doing.

Aug 5, 2025

5 million. 30 years of data. There is way more. I'm 56 and have suffered through divorce since age 5. There is no way to quantify the wholeness of the disruption of the lives of the young people that must endure a divorce.

