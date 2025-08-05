Divorce has long been sold to us as an adult’s right to happiness, a personal freedom that children should simply accept.



The soothing myths we've been fed are familiar:

If mom or dad are happy, the kids will be happy.

Children are SO resilient.

Two vacations? Double Christmases? Sounds like a win-win!

But here’s the blunt truth, backed by hard data: children pay the steepest price for adults' pursuit of happiness. A groundbreaking new study from the National Bureau of Economic Research tracked over five million American kids for three decades, revealing consequences that are devastatingly clear:

Divorce shatters children's lives.

How bad is it?

The raw facts from this explosive research:

63% higher chance of teen pregnancy

43% more likely to end up incarcerated

35–55% greater risk of dying prematurely

9–13% lower adult earnings

40% less likely to attend college or live on campus

These aren't just stats, they're representative of shattered dreams and lost futures. This landmark study is a wake-up call, exposing how adult-centric decisions systematically harm children's well-being, turning childhood from a stable foundation into a fractured battleground.

What causes this damage?

Divorce isn't just one isolated decision. It ignites a devastating chain reaction in the lives of the parents and children:

Household incomes collapse

Parents separate, creating emotional and physical distance

Children are uprooted and moved into poorer neighborhoods

Stepparents and new family dynamics disrupt stability

A child's foundational sense of security is fractured

According to the groundbreaking NBER study, tangible changes like income loss, reduced parental presence, and neighborhood decline explain up to 60% of divorce’s destructive impact on children. These measurable losses aren't mere inconveniences; they profoundly disrupt a child's sense of security and stability.

What about the other 40%?

Here lies the deeper, often invisible damage, emotional turmoil, feelings of isolation, confusion about identity, and the silent, lingering grief of losing the unified sense of "home." These psychological wounds, though harder to quantify, are equally devastating and shape children's lives in profound and lasting ways.

Divorce’s effects multiply over time.

Half of all divorced parents remarry within five years. That means step-parents (and often step-siblings) enter the picture. Each new relational reconfiguration introduces more instability, more adjustment, more emotional risk. These shifting dynamics further disrupt a child’s sense of belonging, trust, and long-term safety. It doesn’t just change their address, it fractures their map of the world. Suddenly, children become translators between two households, navigators of adult tension and stress, and survivors of emotional complexity they never asked for.

Dismissing the talking points:

Some will respond with what has become a cultural reflex: “An unhappy household is worse than divorce.”

But the study found no evidence that divorce helps kids. Not a single data point suggested that children benefit, emotionally or developmentally, from their parents’ separation.

The data actually shows the opposite: the younger a child is at the time of divorce, the worse the outcomes. The earlier the fracture, the deeper the wound. Unlike adults, children have no say in whether a divorce takes place. They do not initiate it, they do not vote on it, and they do not have any control over the decisions that follow. They cannot choose where they will live or how their time will be divided between parents. Nevertheless, despite their lack of agency, children are the ones who carry the consequences for the rest of their lives.

Divorce is often presented as a form of escape for adults, a way to leave behind conflict or dissatisfaction and begin anew. For children, however, it is not an escape. It is often just the beginning. An eruption that shatters their familiar world. It is a breakdown of the life they once knew, and it results in a trauma that is both tangible and lasting.

But what about adultery and abuse?

At Them Before Us, we recognize that there are serious ethical grounds on which a marriage may be dissolved, especially when the safety and well-being of children are at stake. Situations involving adultery, abandonment, addiction, or abuse represent a fundamental betrayal of the marital covenant and often create an environment of danger, instability, or neglect. In such cases, the bond has already been broken by one spouse’s actions, and divorce may become a necessary means of shielding children from ongoing harm. And while the focus must remain on protecting children, it is also right to acknowledge that the faithful spouse should not be expected to endure ongoing violation and betrayal.

However, the vast majority of divorces in America do not stem from dangerous or even high-conflict situations. Most are low-conflict. Often, one person simply wants to leave in order to "find themselves." A man may fall out of love with his wife and become infatuated with a co-worker. A woman may feel unappreciated, overwhelmed by the mental and emotional labor of managing a home and children, and long to recapture the freedom of her twenties. Couples may argue about sex, finances, or in-laws and conclude that separation offers a better path to personal happiness.

In these low-conflict cases, divorce does not rescue the children, even if it provides the parents with temporary emotional relief or a sense of freedom. Instead, it deprives children of the stability and security of their family unit, something they deeply need. It severs the bond between the two people who were meant to be the most permanent presence in a child’s life. Divorce replaces consistency with unpredictability, and in doing so, it prioritizes adult autonomy at the expense of a child’s sense of safety and well-being.

A better path forward:

If you care about children’s well-being, you must care about the consequences of divorce. This is not just a private decision between adults. It is a public reality that reshapes a child’s entire world. The research is clear: divorce leaves lasting scars. It lowers their chances of thriving and weakens the very structure meant to protect them. At Them Before Us, we believe children have a right to a stable home and to the daily presence of both their mother and father. That means we must reject a culture that treats marriage as disposable and normalize one that treats family as sacred. When we elevate adult desire above a child’s need, we trade short-term relief for long-term harm. But when we fight for the permanence of marriage (for our kids and not just ourselves) we lay the foundation for a better future. One where children grow up secure, grounded, and free to flourish.

Let’s be the generation that stops sacrificing children on the altar of adult happiness.



About the Author

Josh Wood is the Executive Director for Them Before Us. He holds a Masters degree from Wheaton College in Humanitarian and Disaster Leadership and brings over a decade of experience in ministry and nonprofit leadership.



