What I've noticed about a lot of these women is that they're furious at their husband for not magically reading their minds (think the infamous comic strip about the dad eating a peach the mom was saving for her child). These women seem not to know how much good men LOVE pleasing their wives and they don't have the courage to just ASK FOR WHAT THEY WANT.

I can quietly resent that the dishes need to be done, or I can say, "Hey, will you do the dishes?" My husband has never said no. He often does them without being asked, and I often do them so he won't have to, but sometimes you have to put on your grown up girl panties and communicate your needs. It is not difficult.

Both spouses will always feel like they "do everything." That's because you can't omnisciently see another person's point of view.

I have to play devil's advocate here because there is a culture of grown boys and not men. So to say that most adult males are sharing in the workload is likely not true, 1) because there aren't as many dads in the home, and 2) adult boyhood is a reality (Peter Pan syndrome). I know many adult men who spend much of their time outside of work playing video games and scrolling on their phone on top of spending time on their hobbies, so I think there are some women who have a viable claim to this situation, especially when they are also working outside the home and providing financial benefit to the family. I have never been surveyed by anyone, so I don't know where they are getting their data from. Data can always be skewed, but it definitely is a benefit for married couples to stay together and I don't need a survey to know that because God created marriage, and everything God creates is good. Now, I understand that there are some married women who just don't appreciate what they have and are maybe prone to complaining and justifying their viewpoint with social media. I think social media is quickly becoming our demise in every aspect of life. It is certainly destroying our children.

We also live in a society far from God and therefore focused on self. This does actually lead people to narcissistic behavior and we do live in a society full of narcissistic-behaviored people. This is not a clinical diagnosis, but it is the unfortunate culture we live in. That is why people don't value other lives and why murder is celebrated.

