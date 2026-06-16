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Adrian Gaty's avatar
Adrian Gaty
18h

Man, I’ve been there. Very well written, thank you!

I wonder if it’s left over from the old days when dads weren’t even let in the rooms at all, and would just be called in after the birth. Maybe the mentality of the nurses is that we’re infringing on their domain or something.

The big cultural change of course, as you end on, is that in those old days, men might not have been allowed in the birthing room but they were at least married to the moms! These days, if dad isn’t in a strong forever marriage, treating him like unwanted waste is not a wise long term strategy…

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Addie V's avatar
Addie V
15h

This is one reason why home birth needs to make a comeback. My husband is my "support person" to use the term positively. Not the midwife, not a doula... my husband. We made the baby together and he is the one who steps up and does what needs to be done when I need it. Now, this very much depends on men stepping up and actually taking responsibility; if my husband let himself become an anxious wreck during birth and spiraled me down with him, then he wouldn't be someone I could rely on. But he has educated himself about birth AND what kind of support I need from him and he is responsible enough to step up and be my rock. I truly believe that kind of birth experience makes a nearly unbreakable marriage and bond.

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