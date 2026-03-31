Them Before Us

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votecreatedequal
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Why can we not walk things back all the way to a child deserves to be conceived of the marital embrace? Sorry that that excludes the infertile man and woman but it's the only way to get rid of the Franken tube (IVF!).

And the infertile man and woman can adopt an address the serious abortion crisis at the same time, which is most likely amplified by infertile couples resorting to IVF.

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