A new law makes fertility fraud a felony when a doctor secretly substitutes his own sperm during fertility treatment. South Dakota House Bill 1164 passed both chambers without a single dissenting vote. Republicans and Democrats agreed: a fertility doctor does not have the right to replace a child’s father.

Why such unity?

Because everyone instinctively recognizes that deception around a child’s origin causes real harm.

The bill was inspired in part by the Netflix documentary Our Father, which told the story of Dr. Donald Cline, an Indiana fertility specialist who secretly fathered up to 90 children by using his own sperm without patients’ knowledge.

The outrage was immediate and bipartisan. What Cline did was a profound violation — not just of the parents who sought treatment, but of the children who were created as a result.

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During legislative hearings in South Dakota, testimony focused on the lifelong consequences these children face. Many discover as adults that the man who raised them is not their biological father. Others learn they have dozens of half-siblings living nearby. Some have unknowingly dated close relatives. Many struggle with what researchers call “genealogical bewilderment”—the disorienting loss of knowing where you come from.

The injury is not merely procedural. It is personal.

For many of these children, the pain isn’t only that deception occurred. It’s that something fundamental was taken from them. The father they believed was theirs — the man whose history, traits, and lineage they thought they shared — was not. And the public is devastated for them.

In other words, everyone understands that biology is foundational, not incidental.

Why does that matter so much?

When we set ideology aside, it’s obvious that biological parents are not interchangeable details. They shape medical history, family identity, ancestry, and a sense of belonging.

That reality explains why millions of people voluntarily take DNA tests to discover their family lineage. It explains why adopted children often search for their biological parents later in life. And it explains why the story of Dr. Cline produced such universal outrage.

South Dakota lawmakers simply recognized that truth in law: a child’s biological father cannot be secretly swapped out.

But that recognition raises a deeper question: Why is it criminal when a doctor does it deceptively, but acceptable when the state does it intentionally?

Because that is precisely what has been happening in state after state since the legalization of same-sex marriage. The legal redefinition of marriage following Obergefell v. Hodges required states to treat mothers and fathers as interchangeable in law. If two men or two women can both be recognized as a child’s parents, then biological motherhood or fatherhood must be legally treated as optional.

To make the new legal definition of marriage work, states have rewritten parentage law around the idea of “intended parents.” Biological mothers and fathers can now be replaced by the adults who commissioned the child’s conception. Birth certificates are then issued to reflect the legal arrangement, even when the child’s biological mother or father has been deliberately excluded.

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The villain in the South Dakota story was a rogue doctor secretly manipulating biology. But the harm described by these children does not come only from deception. It comes from the intentional severing of biological parentage itself.

And the same genealogical dislocation that outraged viewers of Our Father is now being built into law. In other words, the state is participating in the same biological substitution it just condemned when performed by a fertility doctor.

Every child begins life with a mother and a father. That biological reality is not a social construct or a policy preference. It is the origin of the child’s existence, and children not only benefit from, but long to know, the two people who gave them life.

South Dakota’s new law implicitly acknowledges this truth. By criminalizing fertility fraud, the state recognized that a child’s biological identity is not an interchangeable detail that doctors may manipulate without consequence.

If that principle is correct — and the unanimous vote suggests lawmakers believe it is — then we should apply it consistently.

A child’s biological parent should not be secretly replaced by a doctor. But neither should they be deliberately erased in service of validating adult identity.

No one — not a doctor, not a fertility clinic, not adults pursuing parenthood, and not the government itself — should pretend that a child’s mother and father are optional to their identity.

Children deserve the truth about where they come from. And they deserve laws that treat that truth as something worth protecting.

Read this op-ed from one of the South Dakota legislators responsible for bringing the bill about, Terri Jorgenson:

Them Before Us is a global movement committed to defending children’s right to their mother and father. We believe that adult desires should never come at the expense of a child’s fundamental needs.

We are not professional lobbyists or political insiders. We are ordinary people with an extraordinary conviction: children must come first in every conversation about marriage, family, and fertility. We exist to make one thing clear: when adults sacrifice for children, society thrives. When children are forced to sacrifice for adults, everyone pays the price.

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