January 28, 2026. The first day of the first serious effort to restore marriage to what it was always meant to be: a child-centered institution.



No nation that has redefined marriage has ever tried to reclaim it.

Until now.



Ten years after Obergefell, the truth is undeniable: there's a direct line between gay marriage and child victimization. Today, we launch Greater Than because children deserve more than adult desire dressed up as equality; they deserve their mother and father, united and protected in law, and honored in culture. Please consider reading and sharing this widely, and join us, because marriage is not about adult validation; it’s about defending the rights that children cannot defend themselves.

What Obergefell Did

In 2015, the U.S. Supreme Court mandated nationwide same-sex marriage in Obergefell v. Hodges on the grounds that adult “equality” required extending to same-sex couples the “constellation of benefits” historically associated with marriage.

But ten years later, it is clear that constellation included children. In the name of a newly invented “right” to marry a person of the same sex, the law was forced to accomplish what biology prohibits: making two adults of the same sex parents of a child. That required a decade-long overhaul of parenthood centered around adult desire rather than child need:

Sex-based parenthood was erased. “Mother” and “father” were replaced with interchangeable, gender-neutral “parents.”

Biological bonds were downgraded. A child’s relationship to his or her biological parents became optional rather than foundational.

Infertility was redefined. Same-sex couples were declared “infertile,” enabling insurance or state-subsidized manufacturing of motherless or fatherless children.

Birth certificates were altered. Children were intentionally and legally severed from their biological parents at birth.

New parentage pathways were created. Adults gained parental rights without biology or adoption-level screening.

The legal result of Obergefell is the rendering of children as functional accessories to be assigned to unrelated adults via state-enforced contracts. It is the commodification of children in the name of social progress; their needs, rights, identity, safety, and development be damned.

Gay Marriage Must End: Greater Than Will Do It

Ten years of Obergefell has made one thing clear: the law cannot simultaneously uphold a child’s right to his or her mother and father while affirming same-sex marriage.

The Greater Than coalition, led by Them Before Us, exists to restore the primacy of the natural mother-father-child bond in culture and law. We will retake marriage on behalf of children to end the decade-long injustice they have suffered in three strategic ways.

First, we must re-establish the preeminence of the parent–child relationship through policy reform and strategic court cases.

The law must confront the reality that state-assigned parenthood is state-endorsed child trafficking—severing children from their natural parents to satisfy adult demands. The Supreme Court will ultimately be forced to choose: natural bonds or children as commodities. It cannot coherently uphold both.

Second, we must change public opinion—but that will not happen until we change the victim.

This time, it’s not adults seeking insurance benefits or hospital visitations, all of which could have been secured through other legal means. If we are to retake legal marriage, we must highlight the real victims, the children who have been starved of maternal or paternal love, acquired by predators, mass produced, trafficked across borders, struggling with identity confusion, and subjected to risky households. We win when ordinary citizens understand the direct connection between natural marriage and child protection.

Third, we must transform the Church into a child-centered fighting force. The Church’s historical inheritance is child protection, often at the cost of adult offense. From ending foot binding, to enacting child labor laws, to rejecting abortion and infanticide worldwide, the church is charged with defending the fatherless (and motherless), not standing by while they are legally orphaned to serve adults. Child protection is, and always has been, one expression of a Christian’s pure and undefiled religion before God. Greater Than will help the Church do exactly that.

Who is driving Greater Than?

From religious leaders, to policy makers, to influencers, Greater Than is conservatism speaking with one voice. What are we saying? Don’t touch the kids.

Who is saying it? Professor Robert George, Dr. Albert Molher, Michael Knowles of the Daily Wire, Allie Beth Stuckey of TheBlaze, Lila Rose, Family Research Council, Focus on the Family, the Colson Center, American Family Association, Josh Hammer of Newsweek, Joel Berry of the Babylon Bee, top legal scholars, state family policy centers, and many others.

Though we come from different disciplines and platforms, we are united by a shared recognition: the redefinition of marriage has made children “less than.” And together, we are saying, clearly and publicly, not on our watch.

Why This Coalition and Why This Moment?

No single organization, institution, or leader can correct this injustice alone. That is why Greater Than exists, as a coalition. We are acting together because the harm is systemic, the silence has been widespread, and the cost has been borne by children who cannot defend their own rights.

United across law, policy, culture, and the Church, we refuse to allow children to be further victimized in the name of adult fulfillment. Justice requires a collective response—one that tells the truth about what Obergefell has cost the most vulnerable and works, together, to restore what was lost.

This is the work of the Greater Than campaign. And this is the moment to do it.

Visit the Greater Than website. Take the quiz to see how well you understand what redefining marriage has actually done to children and society. Get clear answers to the hard questions about restoring marriage, and add your name to the effort to make children greater than adult feelings and identities once again.

Greater Than

More Resources from Them Before Us

Them Before Us is a global movement committed to defending children’s right to their mother and father. We believe that adult desires should never come at the expense of a child’s fundamental needs.

We are not professional lobbyists or political insiders. We are ordinary people with an extraordinary conviction: children must come first in every conversation about marriage, family, and fertility. We exist to make one thing clear: when adults sacrifice for children, society thrives. When children are forced to sacrifice for adults, everyone pays the price.

