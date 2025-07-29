Them Before Us

RoyalHillbilly
Jul 29

It is actually bigoted for the left to suggest that biological families are not important, or less important, than a non-biological family that has been cobbled together. To imply that my biological mother and my biological father, my siblings, cousins, etc., should not be that important to me, and that I am inconsiderate or selfish to think otherwise, is bigoted.

My feelings toward my biological family are not valid? Is that what they are saying? So, the feelings of an LGBTQ+ person are valid, but the feelings of conservative people are not? Society is supposed to redefine family, re-engineer pronouns, and accept whatever they feel is right...while my feelings don't matter? I get it...their feelings MATTER MORE THAN MINE? So much so, that they are suggesting everyone else should sacrifice children for their feelings. Yikes.

Children's feelings don't matter, either? Because the children have spoken and it is clear that biological families DO MATTER to them. I'd like to see the leftists explain how they have spent the past several decades trying to convince people that feelings matter more than anything else (trannys feel like acting as if they are the opposite sex, gay people feel like getting married, gay people feel like becoming parents)...it's all about the feels, right? And we have to accept whatever your feelings are, right...or we're bigots, right? Biological families are the most important, strongest bond you will ever form in life, providing societal stability over any other form of association...that's what children and adults have stated that they FEEL, and it's been proven by research. If they do not accept this, they are, by definition, bigots.

2 replies
Just Gigi
Jul 31

I've heard this study cited many times. While I understand that the mother-father household is the ideal, life does not often cooperate with the ideal. As a current single mother, I recognize that the situation is not ideal for my kids, but it is a better quality of life than living in a high-conflict home with married parents. I think that is the key word here- quality. It's the quality of the environment. A stable home environment is of better quality than a chaotic, abusive environment. This is where I disagree with movements such as yours. I have heard conservatives say that parents should stay together no matter what, even in abusive relationships. This creates a dangerous environment for children. So you would have to give up the two parent household ideal in order to provide safety. Again, its the quality of the parents, not necessarily the sex of the parents. My two cents.

1 reply by Them Before Us
122 more comments...

