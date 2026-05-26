Them Before Us

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Lucy Beney's avatar
Lucy Beney
6h

Thank you for this – and highlighting the double standard so heartbreakingly. There is another double standard, too, which we like to overlook – every effort being made to save the life of a pre-term baby, while just along the corridor, the life of child of the same age is deliberately ended, through abortion. When a child is a commodity to be bought, and which a mother is prepared to sell, or a baby's value and right to life depends on being wanted, we live in very dangerous times.

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Nationalist Politics's avatar
Nationalist Politics
4h

Surrogacy is disgusting and evil. It is an abomination and goes contrary to every law of nature; it should be made illegal and those who engage in it punished harshly.

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