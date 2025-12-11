Them Before Us

Neural Foundry
Dec 12

Powerful use of comparative ethics to highlight an inconsistancy. The parallel btwn animal welfare protections (8-week separation rule) and surrogacy practics is striking. What stands out most is the MSUS research showing brain rewiring from maternal separaton, especially the loss of inhibitory neurons in the amygdala. That biological data is hard to dismiss when policy conversations stay abstract.

Courtney Guest Kim
Dec 12

Not to be pessimistic, but one workaround here is to have surrogates who are also wet nurses: a practice quite common among the middle class in the 19th century, in France certainly (see Madame Bovary).

2 replies
7 more comments...

