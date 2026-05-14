Them Before Us

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Susan Lapin's avatar
Susan Lapin
16h

Katy, I am truly sorry for your personal information being 'outed' by a newspaper. I just read a book about brave French women (Catholic) who resisted the Nazi invasion of France long before the word Resistance was being used. I'm not comparing their torture and being sent to a concentration camp with what happened to you (thank God we're not there) nor am I comparing the newspaper with the Nazis, but you are showing courage well in advance of most people recognizing the danger surrounding us.

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Lucy Leader's avatar
Lucy Leader
11h

There is no one more important to a baby than his/her mother: https://lucyleader.substack.com/p/what-is-a-mother

Notice that it is mainly men working to remove women from motherhood: https://lucyleader.substack.com/p/artificial-wombs-and-fake-babies

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