Them Before Us

Them Before Us

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Paddy Manning's avatar
Paddy Manning
3h

In fact research shows that the mother-child bond is deeper, more primeval and important in the life of the child than we had ever imagined. Dr Katie Hind's astonishing research results show that mothers lactation responds dynamically to her child, responding to age, sex, infections on salivary signals with different composition and ingredients, an evolved 300 million year old chemical conversation. That's before we get into the sugars purposefully sent not to the baby's gut but to the microflora there. The notion that mothers are some kind of Axotl Tank, a biological irrelevance is not just pagan & barbaric but stupidly, irrationally unscientific.

Children ought not to be the subject of a vast, badly designed social experiment with nothing but bad outcomes likely to gratify the whims of adults.

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BSmith's avatar
BSmith
17m

I am so grateful for Katy Faust and all those from Them Before Us who are shining a light on how today’s culture, which prioritizes selfish adult desires, is causing suffering and sometimes irreparable harm to children. Two men, or by the same token, two women, raising a child or children is not in the best interests of the child. We need to say it loud and clear and keep pounding it into society.

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