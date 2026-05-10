Them Before Us

Them Before Us

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hannah Rose Williams's avatar
Hannah Rose Williams
3h

I was a foster parent for years, but I made a point never to talk badly about the parents my kids came from. At the end of the day, all those people did something amazing: they made you!

Reply
Share
2 replies by Them Before Us and others
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Them Before Us · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture