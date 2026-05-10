Today, you might celebrate your mother with flowers or brunch. Maybe you’ll finally clean out her garage or take her somewhere she loves. All good things. But this week, Them Before Us has joined the Greater Than Campaign to say something that shouldn’t be controversial but somehow is: a mother isn’t a cultural invention. She isn’t a political talking point or a religious preference. She is a biological reality, and for a child, she is irreplaceable. No other adult, no matter how devoted, can give a child what their biological mother gives them. That’s what the science, and children themselves, keep telling us.

Why is it that “mama” (or some version of it) shows up in nearly every language on earth? Chinese, Arabic, and Spanish. Cultures separated by continents, histories, and entirely different linguistic families, and yet they all landed on the same sound for the same person? “Ma” is one of the very first sounds a baby can make. It’s the natural position of the mouth during nursing. Long before a child understands words, he forms that sound. And who answers? Across time, across cultures, across civilizations, it is the woman who carried him, the woman whose body he knows. Humanity didn’t invent “mama.” We recognized it. - Katy Faust

Our staff took some time this week to share memories of their mothers and fathers, the moments that stuck, the things that shaped them, the people they became because of both. What came through wasn't complicated. A mother's presence does something in a child that nothing else replicates. So does a father's. Not interchangeable. Not optional. Both necessary. We couldn't be who we are without them, and neither can the children we're fighting for.

We also want to say something directly to the adoptive mothers, the stepmothers, the foster mothers who stepped into a gap they didn't create. What you are doing is hard. You chose a child who was already carrying a wound, and you stayed. That matters. It matters enormously. Them Before Us always celebrates adults who sacrifice for children; we've seen many heroic women prove that loving a child well isn’t just because of biology. But we also don’t pretend the loss isn't real for the children you love. You don't ask the child to be grateful. You sit with them in it. You let them grieve what came before you, and you keep showing up anyway.

If your mother mattered to you, you already know something the culture is trying to forget. A mother isn’t optional. Neither is a father. And when you look at what’s happening to children right now, acquired through surrogacy contracts, separated from their birth mothers by design, handed across borders to men who were never screened, conceived through egg sales that no one wants to call what they are, you can’t look away and call yourself someone who loves children.

This is what happens when we redefine marriage. You redefine parenthood. When husbands and wives become optional in law, mothers and fathers become optional in law. And children pay for that with their identity, their safety, and their rights.

Obergefell didn’t just change who could marry. It changed what a child is, from a person with a mother and a father to a product that can be assembled, purchased, and assigned to whoever intends to keep them.

That’s the hill we’re planting a flag on. Join the Greater Than Campaign. Consider donating to support this work in honor of your mom. Children cannot fight for themselves. Someone has to. That someone is US.

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