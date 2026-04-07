Them Before Us

Them Before Us

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Keri Wright's avatar
Keri Wright
1d

“We are their mother and father.” That is only half true. Hannah would be that baby’s mother in every way. She would be their biological mother, their gestational or birth mother, and their social mother. But you would only be their social father. That is nothing. It is beautiful to care for a child. There is no doubt that you would make a wonderful father. But children do not just need love. They need their mother and father, the two halves of their identity.

"That is nothing." I'm pretty sure you meant to say that is NOT nothing here...

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Brady Cone's avatar
Brady Cone
1d

Excellent article! Praying that they make the right decision.

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