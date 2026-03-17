Them Before Us

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CM Bell's avatar
CM Bell
13h

This was painful to read but so comprehensive & informing on this procedure & it's true cost in lives. Being firmly, unmovably prolife, I find myself wondering how this dreadful truth about IVF & freezing wasn't already residing somewhere in my conscience.

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Cassandra anonymous's avatar
Cassandra anonymous
11h

Holy crap!

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