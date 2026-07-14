This is Julia's story, shared with Them Before Us. We always center the child in conversations about family structure, even when the story starts with something no one could have prevented. Julia lost her mother to cancer when she was nine, an unintentional tragedy, not an intentional choice to abandon her. But what came after reveals something we see again and again: even in hard, unchosen circumstances, adults still have a choice in how they respond to a child's needs. Julia's father and stepmother made choices that, whether they meant to or not, prioritized their own feelings and family dynamics over her need to feel equally loved and claimed. This is what that cost her, in her own words.

I (Julia) grew up with an amazing family. My dad was a loving, tender dad and has always been a good provider for his family. My mom was a nurturing, intelligent, and fun-loving stay-at-home mom who gave everything for her kids. I’m glad she was a dedicated mom during our family’s younger years because her life was cut short by cancer when I was nine years old. We were six kids, and my dad raised us for nine years as a single dad after my mom’s death while I went through adolescence.

When I was a senior in high school, my dad married my step-mom, which brought her four younger children into the family. I have always felt thankful that, on the whole, for a step-family situation, everyone did their best to make the most of it, and it worked out o.k. for all of us. Behind the scenes, though, my original siblings and I have all experienced much pain as a result of combining families because of the favoritism to my step-siblings by my step-mom. I know she tried to incorporate us, but I guess you could say that often the husband goes along with whatever the wife puts effort into, and there is often a distinct difference in the effort the mom naturally puts into her own kids. This was the case with our combined family. As a result, her kids were favored over my original siblings.

For 20 years, I experienced severe emotional pain, feeling rejected and unimportant to my parents. And no matter how kindly I tried to bring up that pain, I was rejected and shut out even more by my step-mom. I internalized it to mean I must not be worthy of love because it felt like a chore to her. Where I had started out feeling excited to gain a mom, in the end, I felt like I had lost my closeness with my dad (we had been very close during his single years), my biological mom by death, and my new mom (my step-mom) by being unlovable to her. Having to let go of all of your parents and the nurture you know you should be receiving, but are not, is a kind of pain I cannot describe. It is a grief that affects how you feel about yourself every day.

The grief I have felt at all of the milestones of life has been deep and unending, especially at the most significant milestones of motherhood when I gave birth to my own five babies and did not have that person beside me who knew me at birth and adores me and my offspring inherently. Every good characteristic of my children, my step-mom would insist was my husband’s genes. I longed for a force behind me to know what came from my genes and looked like me, too, as a baby.

When I was a teenager, I would watch my friends’ moms hype up shopping for school clothes or formal dances. I would tag along with my best friend on her shopping trips with her mom because I had no one taking me out. I actually became a very independent person as a result; meeting my own needs became like second nature. I longed for someone to tell me on those bad hair days when I felt awkward as a teenager and needed someone to give me advice on what not to do with my hair, that it would all pass. In so many ways, I have needed my mom over the years; the pain runs so deep it is usually buried up in a well that very few have seen.

I continually choose to put my children first and stay home to care for them. I know too well what the absence of a mother feels like in the home. Being a dedicated parent, especially staying in the home to raise your children, isn’t just a luxury like some people try to categorize it; it is a sacrifice by choice that affects generations. Children need daily nurturing, usually through the most mundane tasks. Feeding them, driving them, brushing their hair, scooping them up when they have scraped their knee, and being there for them through the many different stages they go through connects them to you. It is how they feel loved and how they will know how to love as they become adults. While there are many noble professions that we can do, there is only one of you for your child. Any other occupation can have a replacement for you at any time—a teacher, a nurse, or even the president—but you are irreplaceable to your child. No one could ever replace you, even if they tried.

We want a world where no child intentionally loses the relationship with the mother and father they were made for. Support this work and defend kids like Julia with a monthly gift today.

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This is not to say that those who courageously and lovingly step in to fill in the gaps when a parent is not present do not make a difference. They make an extraordinary difference! To this day, my grandma, my aunt, my sisters, my dad, my step-mom, and many neighbors and friends’ moms filled in the gaps, and I only have the utmost honor for them. They did all that they could to meet my individual and family’s needs and should be applauded. I have the highest love and admiration for them.

A child’s need for their biological mom or dad can only be filled by that person who fits that role of that gender. My dad fulfilled his role as dad in a spectacular manner. He even fulfilled the gaps of not having my mom in a spectacular manner! It will never be in his capacity to fulfill the role that was my mom’s. Understanding that has been a big part of my healing process.

I have come to a place of healing for the grief I have felt throughout my life through my beliefs in a loving and just God who will make everything right someday. I have learned to rely on Jesus Christ daily to get through my grief and pain. I say every day because it is cyclical and never goes away. It will always be part of my life. Children never stop missing or needing their biological parents, even and especially as adults. Parents who nurture in their unique roles make all the difference in the life of a child. I admire the work that you are doing to shine a light on this truth and hope that many more will share their stories to reaffirm the truth of society’s duty to protect children’s rights.

Julia's grief didn’t end when she became an adult, but it became the reason she pours out her love on her own children. It’s the reason she tells her story, so that fewer children have to live the additional tragedy she did.

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Them Before Us is a global movement committed to defending children’s right to their mother and father. We believe that adult desires should never come at the expense of a child’s fundamental needs. If you believe children deserve a mother and a father, join us by making a monthly gift today.

We are not professional lobbyists or political insiders. We are ordinary people with an extraordinary conviction: children must come first in every conversation about marriage, family, and fertility. We exist to make one thing clear: when adults sacrifice for children, society thrives. When children are forced to sacrifice for adults, everyone pays the price.

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