Them Before Us

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Cindy Rinaman Marsch's avatar
Cindy Rinaman Marsch
20h

I lived another painful version of this story, and my children have in turn, because of the legacy of the pain. I think acknowledging the realities is good, but similar stories could be told of the financially struggling family in which the father had to go to sea or on the road as a truck driver and thus was not "present" as he might have wanted to be, or the mother was chronically ill (my husband's experience). These are sad stories but give opportunity for resilience and forgiveness, and as we craft our own lives, we need to do everything we can, with wisdom, to spare the children.

The reality is that no matter how hard we try, the world is broken, and we will all suffer in some way from that. Absolutely, let's be aware and grounded in righteousness to be the best possible stewards we can of the lives we are given. But let's not make idols of the perfect family life - that will not go well, either.

In the end, humble idealism may be the best way.

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D D Wise's avatar
D D Wise
20h

I understand the point, but not all birth mothers are adequate mothers.

In a way it’s more painful to have a bad actual mother than a great mother who passed away at nine, giving you nine years of nourishing mothering, or a stepmother in senior year high school when on the verge of adulthood, at least giving you a rationale for unfair, toxic treatment.

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