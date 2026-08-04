Them Before Us

Them Before Us

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TD Craig's avatar
TD Craig
16h

A beautiful insight, thanks Katy. I hadn't looked at things in quite that way before, but of course it makes perfect sense. These are things that go far deeper than we even realise.

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GMWalt's avatar
GMWalt
19hEdited

Your voice is so important in this world today! Thank you for all your posts. This is not to counter the facts of your post but to say in a broken world God can bring healing. I dated a widower and tbh I was inaugurated as second mom well before he proposed. In fact, the kids knew they were my heart. I deeply respected his dedication and loved him too. Anyway, when he ended the engagement, because I thought we should marry and not cohabitate, I felt as tho I had lost my family, and was told they always asked where I was. Not to say that a biological family has an advantage because of the physicality of things, but there was a psychological and spiritual dimension that was so powerful, their mother had also been sick for the entirety of their lives and he had been consumed by the illness as well, they knew my heart was ready for them. I felt I had lost my own children and they sought other ways to contact me outside of him. It’s by the grace of God I’m here today. I appreciate studies and they have good information and can act as guide posts and there is real life too

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