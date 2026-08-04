A video came across my feed this week, and I could not stop watching it. A three-year-old, sitting on her mother’s lap, sees her parents’ wedding video for the first time.

She points at the screen. “That’s Daddy!”

Then her voice softens. “Mommy, that’s you.” She turns into her mother’s chest and begins to cry, overwhelmed by the sight of the two people she loves most being so in love with each other.

After I reshared it with a few of my thoughts, I noticed something about the comments. They all were saying the same thing:

This was me. That was my story. I remember exactly how that felt.

This little girl is not in the video. She wasn’t even born. But she is moved to tears watching her mother and father get married. Why?

Marriage researcher and family therapist Pat Fagan once told me:

“When a child sees their mother loving their father they feel like their mother is loving them. When they see their father loving their mother they feel like their father is loving them. It is the only time in the human experience where you can be loved indirectly. No one’s even looking at you or touching you or talking to you, but you feel loved.”

Only time. Everywhere else in life, a child has to be looked at, spoken to, reached for. Here, and only here, love arrives without ever being aimed. It reaches them sideways, through the bond between the two people who made them. That little girl has no words for what is happening to her. She only has the tears, and the tears are true.

That is why the comments read the way they do. Thousands of strangers watched a toddler cry and recognized their own childhood in it. That kind of response is a human universal surfacing all at once, the plain recognition that a child’s own mother and father matter to them in a way no other two adults can.

That is not the case with a step-parent, he said. The child may tolerate the romantic expression. But they do not experience that same circuitous love. More often than not, they feel competition or jealousy.

This is not a flaw in the child, and it is not always a failure of the adult who married in. It is a matter of asymmetry. One parent has belonged to that child from the beginning, wholly and without condition. The other entered the picture later, often through a relationship with the child’s parent rather than with the child. A child feels that difference long before they can explain it. Adoption is a different story, because two adoptive parents both choose the child and both belong to the child, even as that child may still carry real loss and a longing to know where they came from. The heartache of the step-family arrangement is that the child is asked to share the person who was fully theirs.

If every child could order their own world, this is what they would say:

“I want my mom and dad to love me, and I want my mom and dad to love each other.”

That single sentence is what a child’s security is built on. It is what that three-year-old was crying about. She was watching her own foundation being poured, and something in her knew it. Which means the most ordinary thing a married couple does turns out to be the most extraordinary. The unremarkable affection between a husband and wife on a Tuesday night, the kind nobody photographs, is shaping a child who isn’t even in the room. Every time you love your spouse in front of your children, you are loving your children, in a language that reaches them before words ever can.

Sometimes that’s not possible, but woe to a culture that intentionally denies that to children in the name of adult freedom.

So the next time someone tells you the children will be fine as long as the grown-ups are happy, you will have more than an opinion to offer. You will have that little girl. Show them the video. Tell them that children are loved indirectly, and that indirect love can only have one source.

Remember: your marriage was never yours alone. It was always theirs too.

Them Before Us is a global movement committed to defending children’s right to their mother and father. We believe that adult desires should never come at the expense of a child’s fundamental needs. If you believe children deserve a mother and a father, join us by making a monthly gift today.

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We are not professional lobbyists or political insiders. We are ordinary people with an extraordinary conviction: children must come first in every conversation about marriage, family, and fertility. We exist to make one thing clear: when adults sacrifice for children, society thrives. When children are forced to sacrifice for adults, everyone pays the price.

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