Them Before Us

Them Before Us

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Peronel Asella Lawler's avatar
Peronel Asella Lawler
1d

Ugh this is such a sad topic. Thank you for writing and equipping.

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Sadhana Stupar's avatar
Sadhana Stupar
1dEdited

I often give the example of the Closed Adoption Era (roughly 1946 thru 1973), when a large number of adoptees were coercively taken from their unmarried birth mothers and given up for adoption to married couples. Even those adoptees who were happy in their adoptive family have the desire to do a birth search for first family/blood relations, and many have done so. The "what's missing" part is enormous -- often a teleological focus throughout life -- and directly relates to personal identity and one's connection to people, history, and location.

As the CAE cohort of adoptees came of age, birth search stories became more and more common, in books, magazines, and online stories, and continues to this day. The stories and research are everywhere. Now that we have DNA services, people are using that as well. Even into old age, "what's missing" NEVER goes away. Granted, no life is ever perfect, but specifically creating a child through artificial means (for whatever reason), knowing they will have this lifelong pain of disconnection at their core, is absolutely untenable.

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