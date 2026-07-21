Them Before Us

Them Before Us

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Justin M. Bird's avatar
Justin M. Bird
2h

Damn. Your pen is a scalpel, Josh. If the world wants clarity, it will keep your words around 🌎

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anbeanmer's avatar
anbeanmer
1h

Thank you ❤

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