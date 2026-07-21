In a few select places around the country this month, you may have seen our billboard with a very simple message, one that no person in any society has ever thought to object to for thousands of years:



“No child has two dads. No child has two moms.”



That’s it. Groundbreaking stuff, right?

The messages had only been up a few days when activists started posting, tagging us, and harassing the billboard company that agreed to host our message.

As of this writing, these posts have received thousands of comments.



We thought it would be helpful to show you the five most common objections to basic biological truth and how you can reply if you hear these in your daily life.

1. “Biology for me, not for thee”

One of the most common objections was some version of “DNA doesn’t make you a family.” The loudest voices came from people whose own family-building choices tell a different story. One woman explained that her daughter has two biological mothers! That she and her wife created a daughter “together” through reciprocal IVF.



For those who do not know that term, it is a costly medical process where you extract one woman’s eggs, create life in a lab, and then implant it in the other woman’s womb. It is unnecessary, carries added risk for the child, and the entire point is to manufacture a feeling of connection for the woman the child is not related to.

They said:

“That’s my situation...my wife and I have a beautiful daughter together; her egg implanted via IVF and I carried our daughter...so she is both of ours.”

I (Josh) replied:

“Wanting a biological bond with your child is natural. You split egg and womb at great cost chasing a piece of what only one of you can have. Your daughter has one biological mother and father. No one ever weighed her need for the same bond with him. Turns out biology only matters when adults want it.”

The hypocrisy should be self-evident. Two women paid a fortune to split motherhood between them because getting as close to a biological “connection” to their daughter mattered that much. Unfortunately, her daughter’s biological connection to her father was never given a second thought. That is the whole game: biology is priceless when adults are buying and worthless when a child comes asking.



We wrote more in depth on that here:

2. “Oh, so you hate stepdads?”

To hear the commenters tell it, we had just insulted every stepdad, uncle, and grandfather in America. Most of them weren’t defending a talking point. They were defending their own families, and they heard the billboard saying those families aren’t real or don’t matter.

They said:

“Outside of the LGBT aspect of this... Millions of kids have two moms or dads, they’re called stepparents!”

I replied:

“Stepparents step in after a family breaks. Nobody intentionally plans a divorce or a death so a stepdad can exist. Two-“dad” households require the removal of the mother from day one, on purpose.”

The objection pretends that your mother remarrying gives you a second father. Anyone who has lived through it knows better. You have one father. In rare and fortunate cases a stepfather plays a unique and positive role in a child’s life, and the men who do that deserve real honor. He still does not become your biological father, and no child who gained a stepdad stopped wondering about the dad she lost.

3. “So you guys are against adoption?”

They said:

“I am disgusted at the hatred some people have towards kids, this could refer to children with parents who are remarried, kids that are adopted, kids who have a parent that died and the surviving parent remarried.”

I replied:

“You listed divorce, adoption, and death, and every one of those children still has one mother and one father. The billboard states that fact. Stepparents and adoptive parents step in after a child loses something. Two ‘dads’ requires the loss on purpose.”

This objection trades on the good name of adoption, and it is everywhere. The claim is that saying a child has a mom and a dad wounds the kid who lost his dad to tragedy. The truth runs the other way. The best thing we can do for a grieving child is not to normalize her loss with “you have a mom who loves you, and that’s all you need.” It is to tell her the truth: you lost something, and that is hard. Erase the ideal, and you erase the tragedy, and once the tragedy is gone there is no basis left for real compassion.



These adults prefer it that way, because admitting the child lost something means anyone who arranges that loss on purpose did a hard and bad thing to a child.

We wrote about these issues here:

A woman commented on the posts about the billboards, “I appreciate your message! You changed my mind on IVF and surrogacy. Thank you for all you’re doing.” We are able to change the conversation and offer that children’s rights perspective because people are supporting this work. You can help push this forward with a monthly gift. Help us defend the rights of children today.

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4. “Mind your own damn business.”

They said:

“This is opinion but incorrect better two moms and two dads than horrible parents. They deserve amazing parents regardless of what that looks like! It’s 2026 people needs to grow up and stay out of other peoples lives”

I replied:

“Notice how the people defending a child’s loss always demand we ‘mind our own business.’ Deliberately depriving a child of her mother or father is everybody’s business. That is what it means to be a society that protects kids.”

Notice what the freedom on offer actually includes. When adults want the liberty to do whatever they want with children, whether that means aborting them, freezing them, buying them through surrogacy, or transferring them into any number of adult arrangements, the truth that every child has a right to life and to her mother and father becomes an unwelcome intrusion into their affairs. “Mind your own business” translates plainly: this truth gets in the way of me getting what I want, when I want it, at a child’s expense.

5. “All kids need is love.”

They said:

“Kids should be loved. It shouldn’t matter who raises them. Who cares what a family unit looks like so long as they are being raised well, supported, and loved heartily. That’s what’s important.”

I replied:

“It shouldn’t matter to whom? Not to the kids. They search for birth parents, ache for missing dads, and call their ‘donors’ half of who they are. The ones saying it should not matter are the adults who took a mother or father from a child to get what they wanted.”

They said:

“In this world, spreading hate only hurts people. Does having two dads or moms really hurt the kid??? Really??? Love is more powerful than hate, as long as kids grow up loved and cared for, they will be beautiful humans”

I replied:

“Stating a fact is not hate. And true love doesn’t pay a stranger to hand over her newborn. Love doesn’t buy sperm and delete the father. Love sacrifices adult wants for a child’s needs, and that is the one thing these arrangements refuse to do.”

Love does not ask a child to sacrifice her mother or father so an adult can get what they want. That is manipulation. A child has a mother and a father, and saying so is not hate. Depriving a child of that relationship for the sake of adult desires is not love.



For anyone whose first instinct is still “but they’re safe and loved,” we wrote this for you:

A Final word:

A mother and a father are a fact, not a feeling. And words matter. It matters that “mother” means something, that “father” means something, that “child” means something.



We do not get to rewrite words tied to a biological reality humanity has acknowledged for centuries because some adults want “family” to mean something new.



That is the real reason basic biology triggers people this badly: if they cannot redefine the words, they do not get to do to children whatever they want. So they scream, they yell, and they call you names. None of it changes what a child is or what she is owed.

The child was never at the table when the decision got made. Somebody has to speak for her, and that is the only job Them Before Us has ever had. To everyone still yelling in the comments: we are very sorry that biology does not cooperate with your idea of progress.

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Them Before Us is a global movement committed to defending children’s right to their mother and father. We believe that adult desires should never come at the expense of a child’s fundamental needs. If you believe children deserve a mother and a father, join us by making a monthly gift today.

We are not professional lobbyists or political insiders. We are ordinary people with an extraordinary conviction: children must come first in every conversation about marriage, family, and fertility. We exist to make one thing clear: when adults sacrifice for children, society thrives. When children are forced to sacrifice for adults, everyone pays the price.

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