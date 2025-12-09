Them Before Us

Them Before Us

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alexis Adrienne's avatar
Alexis Adrienne
Dec 9

Oh gosh, yes. I had my first baby this year at 32 and "Why didn't we do this sooner?" was one of the first things my husband and I discussed. I definitely remember thinking that I fell for so much anti-family 'propaganda' through the lens of feminism.

In any case, we were so blessed to conceive so easily and just had to accept that God works in mysterious ways. He has infinite patience for us!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Susan Lapin's avatar
Susan Lapin
Dec 9

Yes, yes, and yes! I cringe when companies offer egg-freezing or money for IVF as a bonus and label it as a family-friendly program. It's a business-friendly program that fools women.

I love your point about grand-parenting. I am blessed to have grown grandchildren (and young ones) and for them and us, being part of their lives is incredibly important.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
23 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Them Before Us · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture