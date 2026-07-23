Them Before Us

Them Before Us

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Greg Williams's avatar
Greg Williams
3m

Once again, overall, an excellent article bringing to the forefront what our culture tries to make divorce (and marriage as expendable and the result of adult desires fulfilled rather than commitment and covenant) look like, so many can justify their unwillingness to commit... which is what love actually is and why every child (even adult children) of divorce always carry scars that impact every relationship they enter into.

One exception to the article... in God's design for marriage, children should not be the center as that is also very destructive for them and the marriage. Christ is the center and first priority, the marriage and spouses should be the next priority and then the children who will benefit greatly from the real commitment and love of their parents! Thanks again and make it a great day in the Love & Lordship of Christ (Mark 12:29-31)!

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Sylvia B's avatar
Sylvia B
34m

If they get along so well, what in the world could have happened?!

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