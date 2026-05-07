Them Before Us

Them Before Us

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Rebecca Anderson's avatar
Rebecca Anderson
1d

Thank you for being a voice of truth in a world gone mad. Mothers matter. Children deserve better than IVF, surrogacy and abortion. God have mercy on us!

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Will Whitman's avatar
Will Whitman
20h

What we see here are children as mere byproducts of adult whims. Human beings as consumer products to be bought and sold - which is morally stultifying.

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