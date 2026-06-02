Them Before Us

Them Before Us

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James Wartian's avatar
James Wartian
1h

Thank you for a clear and simple explanation of the harm, however unintentional, of willfully separating children from their biological parents (and it is crazy to even have to add the word "biological," but that is the world we live in.

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