“Wow, those big blue eyes! He got those from his momma!” It’s one of those comments you hear so often you almost stop registering it. Both of my boys have my blue eyes, and I (Sam) got them from my mom. Growing up, I always loved knowing that about myself. It was just a point of endearment, something sentimental to hold onto. She got her blue eyes from her mom, and I don’t know how far back it goes, but I love seeing it continue on. Not because the eyes are blue specifically, but because they were my own mom’s eyes. Something specifically from her that I carry.

Something so obvious, so common, but when you really think about it, it’s amazing. What a gift it is to acquire traits from the people you love the most, who inherited traits from the people they loved the most, and so on. When my kids ask me where they get their eyes from, it’s an easy answer. No mystery, no secrets, just a sweet reply that makes us feel even closer. Not every child gets that.

Every human being who has ever existed has asked the questions:

“Who am I?”

“Where did I come from?”

“Whose am I?”

For many, the answers come easily. They can ask their mom and dad, they can flip through an old photo album, or they can call their grandparents on the phone. They can find out where their laugh comes from over dinner with dad. They can see the same nose they have on their mom’s and grandmother’s faces. Identity is partly inherited and partly relational. Children need both parts to know their full story.

Flipping through an old photo album at my in-laws’ house, I turned the page and saw my two-year-old, but it wasn’t him. It was his dad at around the same age. They are identical, true doppelgangers. I had seen plenty of photos of my husband as a child over the years, but I guess it had been a few years since I had stumbled across one of him at that age, the age of my second-born. Everyone was blown away at the resemblance. We started looking for photos of my father-in-law at the same age, and wow, it’s like the same person was just reincarnated for three generations.

That moment stopped me because what I was holding in my hands wasn’t just a cute photo. It was proof of the continuity and connection that all humans long for. It connects to every child’s natural right to see himself in the faces of the people who came before him.

Surrogacy: when you pay to remove the bond

Some people pay good money specifically to sever exactly this sort of bond that a child has with their parents. They sign contracts and design a vision of the “perfect child” with whatever genetic testing our current technology allows for. The child is created in a lab and transferred into an unrelated woman being paid to rent out her womb. The child bonds for nine months with that once stranger, now mother. Then the child is born and removed from her, the only mother they’ve ever known, and handed to whatever adults signed the check.

Most people think of surrogacy as a sweet gift. (The stats say 2% of surrogacy contracts are “altruistic”, meaning out of the goodness of one’s heart and not for thousands of dollars.) They admire any woman who would risk her own body and health to grow someone else’s child and give them the gift of a baby. That all sounds wonderful and wholesome, but the reality of surrogacy is quite the opposite. Regardless of whether the woman is just doing it for “free” or making what most people make in a year of work, surrogacy always violates the rights of children. It’s cruel. It causes children lifelong trauma and harm.

Surrogate children have the natural right of a relationship with the mother and father who created them, stolen from them. At best, surrogacy splits their mother, who is supposed to be one person, into three pieces that can be cropped in and out (genetic mom, birth mom, social mom). Instead of this natural relationship, a child in surrogacy is bought and sold between the adults in their lives. This is intentional, not an accident. Adults sat in a room and made legal and financial arrangements that guaranteed the child would not have what my children have.

The biological connection to the woman who carried them, to the egg “donor” whose genetics they carry, was treated as an obstacle to be managed, not the person who gives the child half of their identity. The money doesn’t just pay for the baby; it pays for a particular outcome: that the child would belong to the intended parents in the way that worked best for them. The separation from their genetic identity or from their biological connection is always part of the product.

Surrogacy isn’t the only way adults choose to engineer this loss.

Donor conception, selling and buying sperm and eggs, does the same thing. So does the growing trend of single motherhood, or single fatherhood, by choice. A woman recently went viral on TikTok for posting about how deeply she missed her late father. It was heartbreaking content. But when I scrolled her page for another thirty seconds, I found out that she was a proud “single mom by choice” who, at 25, used IVF to intentionally create a child who will never know his own dad. She grieved the absence of her father with one hand and chose that same absence for her child with the other, and seemed not to notice the contradiction at all.

That’s not a personal attack on her. It’s a picture of what happens when we stop asking what children need and start treating family formation as an adult’s personal fulfillment project.

We know children suffer when they lose their mother.

Mothers and babies bond during pregnancy. I’d know - I’ve had two. I felt that connection with my children deeply in both pregnancies. I knew them before they were even born. Studies show that maternal separation, a built-in feature of surrogacy, is a major physiological stressor for the infant. Even brief maternal deprivation can permanently alter the structure of the infant’s brain. Many adoptees describe what they call a primal wound, the deep ache of maternal loss that manifested throughout their lives as depression, abandonment issues, and difficulty with attachment and relationships.

The children created by these arrangements say it themselves. One surrogate-born adult described it this way: “I had difficulties with addictions such as drugs and alcohol…. I always felt the trauma of abandonment. So I was always in this position where I was scared that people would leave me…I still have that void. My biological mother, my surrogate mother, left me at my birth. She left me. She exchanged me for a check.”

The largest study ever conducted on children created via sperm donation found that nearly half agreed with the statement: “It bothers me that money was exchanged in order to conceive me.” Read that again. Nearly half.

These children grow up, and they find the words eventually.

Brian, a child of surrogacy, put it bluntly:

“I don’t care why my parents did this. It looks to me like I was bought and sold. You can dress it up with as many pretty words as you want. But the fact is that someone contracted you to make a child, give up your parental rights, and hand over your flesh and blood child. When you exchange something for money, it is called a commodity. Babies are not commodities. Babies are human beings.”

Another, a child of sperm donation, wrote:

“My conception was bought and sold. My father, the sperm prostitute. He is a seller, not a donor. The cryobanks are a billion-dollar corporation, not a benevolent nonprofit to help the infertile. Money is all that matters. Money is dirty, and I was born out of it. My life had a price, and I am the one who bears the consequences.”

And Bethany, also donor-conceived:

“Being ‘wanted’ can sometimes feel like a curse, like I was created to make you happy, my rights be damned. I’d be lying if I said I never felt commodified.”

In 2012, Theresa Erickson was found guilty of baby selling. She implanted surrogates with unrelated embryos and, during their second trimester, would solicit intended parents, claiming the original parents had backed out. She charged between $100,000 and $150,000 per baby. Her crime, legally speaking, was not that babies went home with unrelated adults. That happens routinely in the fertility industry. Her crime was timing. She signed the surrogacy contract after conception rather than before. Other than that distinction, there is often no meaningful legal difference between what she did and what the fertility industry does every single day.

But what about adoption?

Fair question. We hear it a lot.

Adopted children often carry a version of the same identity ache. The longing to know biological origins, the search journeys many adoptees undertake as adults, and the grief of not knowing where they came from. That pain is real, and it deserves to be taken seriously.

But here is where the moral picture looks completely different: no one chose this for them.

Adoption exists because a tragedy happened first. A death. A crisis. A mother who could not parent. Circumstances that were already broken before anyone stepped in. The people who adopted did not cause the severance. In most cases, they stepped into a gap that already existed and gave a child a family when one had already been lost.

The grief is real. The longing is real. Which is exactly why we shouldn’t manufacture that for a child intentionally.

This is my dad and my brother. These pictures don’t even do the resemblance justice.

Every child born deserves to live in that same unremarkable yet extraordinary ordinariness of biological connection and identity. The full story, right there, no gaps, no mystery, no chapter torn out before they ever got the chance to read it.

Them Before Us is a global movement committed to defending children’s right to their mother and father. We believe that adult desires should never come at the expense of a child’s fundamental needs.

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We are not professional lobbyists or political insiders. We are ordinary people with an extraordinary conviction: children must come first in every conversation about marriage, family, and fertility. We exist to make one thing clear: when adults sacrifice for children, society thrives. When children are forced to sacrifice for adults, everyone pays the price.

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