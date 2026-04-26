What Your Fertility Clinic Won't Tell You

Dr. Tara Sander Lee had a PhD in biochemistry. She’d directed research labs. She understood the science better than almost anyone walking through a fertility clinic door.

And she still felt she didn’t ask the right questions.

When Tara and her husband were told they had less than a 2% chance of conceiving on their own, she was whisked down the IVF path before she had time to think. She went through a cycle. It failed. And it left her hospitalized.

What happened next changed the direction of her career.

Dr. Sander Lee didn’t just walk away with grief and unanswered questions. She went to work at the Charlotte Lozier Institute, in legislative testimony rooms, and in national media, to make sure other couples had the information she didn’t have.

The previous episode of our series gave you the insider view of what happens inside an IVF lab, and this episode will add a layer of bioethics and public policy. What does the data actually say? Who is, and isn’t, watching this industry? And what would it look like to do this differently?

This is the conversation most legislators haven’t had. Most pastors haven’t had it either. After this episode, you will be equipped to have it with anyone.

If you missed the earlier episodes in this series, start here:

The briefing, reflection questions, and resources below are for paid subscribers.

Here’s what’s waiting for you on the other side: