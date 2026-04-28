She was eight years old in 1969 when her parents entered into what they called a “quadrangle” with another married couple in their Long Island suburb. The men would slip out of their houses after the children were asleep to switch wives. The cars had to be in the right driveways by morning.

One night, Amy Grappell got out of bed and encountered a strange man leaving her mother’s room. She asked if he was “sleeping there.” She didn’t even know what sex was. Her mother told her she had been imagining things. As Amy later told The Atlantic, “I began to doubt my own sense of reality, which led to a profound sense of instability.”

There is a version of the polyamory argument that sounds almost reasonable. Since all kids need is love, poly-relationships would = more love. If all children need is to be “safe and loved,” then more adults means more capacity for loving children. A household of three or four devoted adults should, in theory, be richer in attention, resources, and warmth than a household of two. It is a tidy argument. It is also almost entirely wrong, and the evidence against it has been piling up for decades while its proponents look the other way.

The debate over alternative family structures tends to fixate on adult satisfaction: fulfillment, autonomy, sexual liberation, the courage to reject convention. What gets crowded out of that conversation is the people who have no say in the arrangement and no exit when it goes sideways. The children.

What the Research Actually Says

The Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs at Princeton and the Brookings Institution concluded that most scholars now agree that children raised by two biological parents in a stable marriage do better than children in other family forms across a wide range of outcomes.

Now extend the logic to households where unrelated adults are present. A 2005 study published in Pediatrics examined child fatality data from Missouri and found that children living in households with unrelated adults were nearly 50 times more likely to suffer a fatal inflicted injury than children living with two biological parents. Fifty times. Even stepparent households, which have the benefit of legal structure and social recognition, showed nearly five times the risk. The study’s conclusion was direct: children living with one or more male adults unrelated to them face dramatically elevated risk of maltreatment death.

This is not a coincidence of demographics. It reflects something real about biological investment. A father has a stake in his child that no amount of affection or good intentions can fully replicate in someone else.

Allison grew up watching the difference in real time. Her stepfather, she wrote, “was often verbally abusive, ill-tempered, and reactionary. He did not possess the unconditional love for us that I have so often seen demonstrated by biological fathers toward their children.” Then her stepfather had biological children of his own. “He was a different, changed man toward his own children.” Allison described longing for a father who loved her unconditionally, and admitted that the disparity drove her to idealize her dead biological father into something he clearly never was. That is what a child does when the love she needs is distributed unequally in her own house.

Evolutionary psychology has a name for this phenomenon in animals: the Cinderella effect. In humans, it shows up in data on spending, time investment, discipline patterns, and, in the worst cases, fatal abuse.

When the Adults Are Having Fun

The four adults in Amy’s household described their arrangement as a utopia. For Amy, it felt like an invasion. “My feelings of abandonment and desperation were the enemy of their utopia,” she said. The psychological damage followed her into adulthood. She eventually made a documentary about the experience, describing it as walking through a minefield of the past. Despite wanting children of her own, she chose not to have them, explaining that she never had a functional family model to draw from.

The utopia the adults built for themselves had an underside that the children lived in.

The adults who enter polyamorous arrangements are, by definition, doing so because they want to. The children born or brought into those arrangements are not consulted.

The Arrangement Didn’t Include Us

James Lopez, writing in Public Discourse, described growing up in a household where his father showed affection to two different women in front of him. “I was never the center of my father’s attention,” he wrote, “especially when he would mistreat my mom and when he would show affection to my half-brother’s mom. I hated seeing my father show affection to another woman who was not my mom.” By the time he was a teenager, Lopez found himself repeating the pattern, pursuing multiple relationships simultaneously, modeling behavior that had been normalized for him before he was old enough to understand what he was watching.

Christie, another adult child of a non-traditional arrangement, put it plainly: her father’s new partner “did not want kids in general and did not want us in particular... What also became clear is that she did not want us to be close to our father. We were the interlopers in their private, very adult relationship.”

Interlopers. That word does a lot of work. A man with a girlfriend, a throuple, a live-in arrangement with multiple partners, is building something that centers his own desires. Children who enter that picture are competing with the architecture of adult fulfillment. Usually, they lose.

Defenders of polyamory sometimes suggest that adding more adult figures to a household increases the love available to children. But this misunderstands how children relate to parents. Children do not want a rotation of caregivers. They want the stable, unconditional love of the specific two people who made them. When that is unavailable or split across competing loyalties, children do not feel enriched. They feel like an afterthought.

The Question Nobody Asks

All children eventually ask some version of the same question: who am I? Where do I come from? Why do I look the way I look, feel the way I feel, want what I want? Access to biological parents is access to biological identity. Children raised with their mother and father have daily, embodied answers to those questions. Children raised in configurations designed around adult preference are often denied that grounding.

When a man cycles through women, fathers children across multiple households, or builds a domestic arrangement around his own satisfaction, children are left assembling their identities from incomplete parts. The Grappells divorced and married their foursome partners. Lopez grew up without a father after age six, raised by a mother navigating the wreckage of an arrangement that was never designed with him in mind.

None of these children chose their circumstances. All of them bore the costs.

Most of the adults in these stories were not villains. Maybe they believied they were living their truth and that all their kids needed was “love.” But good intentions do not protect children from instability, from confused loyalties, or from the particular loneliness of watching your parent love someone else’s child more than they love you. The question is not whether polyamory can make adults happy. The question is whether it is good for the children inside it. The evidence, from research to memoir to lived testimony, points in one direction. No.

Them Before Us is a global movement committed to defending children’s right to their mother and father. We believe that adult desires should never come at the expense of a child’s fundamental needs.

We are not professional lobbyists or political insiders. We are ordinary people with an extraordinary conviction: children must come first in every conversation about marriage, family, and fertility. We exist to make one thing clear: when adults sacrifice for children, society thrives. When children are forced to sacrifice for adults, everyone pays the price.

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