Them Before Us

Them Before Us

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Isabelle Scripps's avatar
Isabelle Scripps
19h

This is our first grandchild's reality. We fear for her wellbeing everyday. Thank you for exposing this very tragic topic.

Reply
Share
JR Harrison's avatar
JR Harrison
16hEdited

We are headed towards ( or maybe already in ) a 1984/brave new world. Here in Ohio they are talking about assisted suicide for the elderly and terminally ill or what is functionally late and I mean really late term abortions - This while we have already killed millions of babies in the womb. If you add to that no fault divorce /CPS , gay/single and/or multiply mother's and father's to the equation you've got the foundation for a Brave New World - one without parents or for that matter morals., God help us all.

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Them Before Us · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture