When I (Josh) landed in Tel Aviv this past month, just weeks after the ceasefire in Gaza had been finalized, after fifteen months of war, rocket sirens, and the worst attack on Jewish people since the Holocaust, I expected to find a nation exhausted. What I found instead were playgrounds. Everywhere.

Playgrounds at historical sites. Play areas in hotel lobbies. Strollers, so many strollers that Ben Gurion Airport had wider security lanes and Passport lines set aside for them. Everywhere I looked, I saw families with children. Not couples with dogs—families with kids.

I had come to Israel as a tourist, to see the Bible come alive, but I left thinking about something else entirely: why this tiny nation, surrounded by enemies, is the only developed country on earth that’s still having babies.

The Crisis No One Knows How to Solve

You’ve probably seen the headlines. Elon Musk warning that population collapse is humanity’s greatest threat. South Korea’s fertility rate is dropping to 0.72 children per woman, so low that demographers speak openly of “demographic extinction.” Japan is closing schools by the thousands. And here in America, the Congressional Budget Office projects that by 2030—just four years from now—we’ll record more deaths than births for the first time in our history.

The total fertility rate (TFR) measures the average number of children a woman is expected to have in her lifetime. Replacement level is 2.1. Below that, populations shrink. The United States sits at 1.6. Europe averages 1.5. South Korea, again: 0.72.

Israel? They hover around 2.9 children per woman. Nearly double the developed world average. The only wealthy democracy above replacement level.

Whatever your views on Israeli foreign policy, that number demands attention. They’re doing something the rest of the developed world has failed to do. It’s worth asking why.

And after a week walking their streets, visiting their monuments, and talking with young Israeli families, I came home with five observations.

1. Hope Is Fertile

One evening, I spoke with a young Israeli father about raising children in a land of rocket sirens and bomb shelters. He didn’t minimize the difficulty. He told me about explaining to his five-year-old that the sound of thunder isn’t always a rocket. About making up fun games in the bomb shelter. About the unique calling of parenting in a place where the concept of danger is never abstract.

But then he said something I haven’t stopped thinking about. He told me Israelis have a special name for children born in this land: sabra—the fruit of the cactus. Tough on the outside, sweet within. “We have grown out of the desert,” he said. “And we are making beautiful things.”

That’s not denial. That’s hope. And hope, it turns out, is fertile.

Contrast that with America, where young people increasingly say they won’t have children because of climate change, the economy, or political instability. We’ve developed a thousand reasons to be afraid of the future. Israelis probably have more reason than anyone to fear—and yet they’re still building families.

You cannot mandate hope. You cannot subsidize it. But without it, no policy will reverse demographic decline.

2. Children Are Welcome Everywhere

One day, we went to visit Masada, King Herod’s ancient fortress, where Jewish rebels chose death over slavery—I watched Israeli schoolchildren swarm the ruins. They were loud. Some were rambunctious. But no one shushed them. No one cast sideways glances. It felt like they had an equal stake in the monument, like it had been preserved as much for them as for tourists.

I saw the same dynamic at restaurants, beaches, and historical sites across the country. Kids were always welcomed, not treated as intrusions to tolerate but as participants and future adults to teach and train.

In America, children are permitted in carefully designated spaces. In Israel, it seemed like they were expected everywhere, and it became clear they were the reason history had been preserved in the first place.

3. Hard Things Are Good for You

At a different historical site, I passed a unit of about sixty new female soldiers touring together. Women in uniform are a common sight in Israel. Military service is mandatory: thirty-two months for men, twenty-four for women. The nation is so small that it can’t afford to have only one gender serve.