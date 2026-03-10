In January, a coalition of some of the biggest Christian and Conservative names launched the Greater Than Campaign to challenge Obergefell on the grounds that gay marriage victimizes children.

Pushback was expected. We had responses from GLAAD (hyperlinking us to hate group Southern Policy Law Center), GLAD Law assuring that “love still makes a family”, Interfaith Alliance who thinks we’re “shameful”, and The Bulwark, which responded with buffoonery. LGBTQ Nation wrote a piece we felt represented the campaign pretty well (granted, they have to call it “anti-LGBT” and not pro-child, but that’s to be expected.)

If you’ve followed Them Before Us or Greater Than on social media or even brought it up to family or friends, we imagine you’ve received the same pushback yourself. That’s why we’ve put together the following list of common questions alongside great pro-child answers you can use in your defense of children.

What is “marriage” and why do you say children need it?

Marriage is the only relationship that unites the two people to whom children have a natural right—their mother and father. Those two adults benefit children in ways that other adults do not. When we redefined marriage to make husbands and wives optional, mothers and fathers became optional in parenthood law. The problem is, from the child’s perspective, their mother or father is never optional. That’s why we must retake legal marriage on their behalf.

Do children have a right to their mother and father?

Just as adults have a natural right to the child born to them, children have a natural right to the two people responsible for their existence. Genuine child rights reinforce true parental rights.

What about adoption?

Adoption, rightly understood, confirms rather than contradicts a child’s right to his or her mother and father. Its best practices begin with the presumption that children belong to their natural parents, reflected in the extensive legal and ethical hurdles required to sever biological ties and transfer parental authority to unrelated adults.

Adoption law recognizes that biological strangers do not offer the same inherent connection, investment, and protection as a child’s own parents, which is why prospective adoptive parents undergo rigorous screening and oversight. Adoption is not an alternative family model or a means of fulfilling adult desires; it is a just society’s response to children who can’t be raised by their parents. Whenever possible, that remedy should restore what the child has lost—a mother and a father.

Do you believe LGBT identified people are bad parents or that they don’t love their kids?

A woman who identifies as a lesbian can be a loving mother, but she cannot be a father. A gay man can be a loving father, but he cannot be a mother. Children need, deserve, and have a right to both.

What is Greater Than, and why does it exist?

Greater Than is a coalition led by Them Before Us, launched in January 2026 with a single, unambiguous mission: to reverse the injustice that Obergefell v. Hodges inflicted on children. Ten years after that ruling, the consequences for children are no longer speculative. They are documented, systematic, and severe.

Greater Than exists because children cannot organize, advocate, or defend their own rights. Many adults in the room - in legislatures, courtrooms, boardrooms, and pulpits - have been centering adult desires for a generation. Greater Than changes the center of gravity. Marriage was never primarily about adult validation. It is the institution that secures children’s rights to their mother and father. That institution must be restored.

What exactly did Obergefell do to children?

In 2015, the U.S. Supreme Court mandated nationwide same-sex marriage in Obergefell v. Hodges on the grounds that adult “equality” required extending to same-sex couples the “constellation of benefits” historically associated with marriage.

But ten years later, it is clear that constellation included children. In the name of a newly invented “right” to marry a person of the same sex, the law was forced to accomplish what biology prohibits: making two adults of the same sex parents of a child. That required a decade-long overhaul of parenthood centered around adult desire rather than child need:

Sex-based parenthood was erased. “Mother” and “father” were replaced with interchangeable, gender-neutral “parents.”

Biological bonds were downgraded. A child’s relationship to his or her biological parents became optional rather than foundational.

Infertility was redefined. Same-sex couples were declared “infertile,” enabling insurance or state-subsidized manufacturing of motherless or fatherless children.

Birth certificates were altered. Children were intentionally and legally severed from their biological parents at birth.

New parentage pathways were created. Adults gained parental rights without biology or adoption-level screening.

The legal result of Obergefell is the rendering of children as functional accessories to be assigned to unrelated adults via state-enforced contracts. It is the commodification of children in the name of social progress; their needs, rights, identity, safety, and development be damned.

Does the Supreme Court’s decision in Bostock v. Clayton County logically follow from Obergefell v. Hodges - and if so, do you believe one or both of those rulings should be overturned?

Bostock reflects the same core problem as Obergefell: the erasure of meaningful sex distinctions in law. If sex does not matter in marriage, it becomes difficult to argue that it matters anywhere else - including the workplace. In Bostock, the Court treated “sex” as inclusive of sexual orientation and gender identity, which effectively destroys it. Both were grounded in shaky legal reasoning, and both imperil children. If the law treats sex as irrelevant, it unravels more than workplace policy; it reshapes the family itself - and that is precisely why both rulings should be challenged.

Didn’t the Supreme Court already reject a challenge to Obergefell?

No. The Court declined to hear Kim Davis’s case, but that was not a ruling on the merits of Obergefell. When the Supreme Court denies review, it simply means fewer than four justices believed that particular case was the right vehicle to reconsider the precedent. Davis’s case focused on the conscience rights of an adult clerk. The deeper question created by Obergefell concerns children who have been deliberately cut off from their mother or father by law. A future challenge must center those children and ask whether the state can redefine marriage in ways that deny them their natural parents.

What about the Respect for Marriage Act?

The Respect for Marriage Act only requires states to recognize, not license, same-sex marriages performed elsewhere. After an Obergefell reversal, that recognition requirement would likely face a constitutional challenge in the courts. Without Obergefell, there would also be no clear legal basis to treat child access as a “right” of same-sex marriage.

Isn’t being against Obergefell and LGBT parenting really just a religious argument?

No. We make a child-rights argument. The data, the law, and the lived testimony of children conceived and raised in these circumstances make the case without a single appeal to scripture.

64% of donor-conceived adults say their biological donor is half of who they are. 78% say donor conception is a major part of their identity. Children living with an unrelated adult are approximately 50 times more likely to die from abuse than children living with both biological parents. These are not biblical statistics - they are public health findings.

The biblical case can and should be made by those equipped to make it. We will be developing materials specifically for Christians to understand why they should be vocal about what the bible says on marriage. The cultural and judicial strategy makes the child-rights case, which will always complement and never conflict with scripture.

If this is really about children, why aren’t you focused on divorce?

Them Before Us has been arguing against no-fault divorce for more than a decade, and an entire chapter of our first book is devoted to it. The harm divorce inflicts on children is real, well-documented, and under-addressed. We oppose that harm consistently.

But the legal implications of Obergefell go far beyond divorce. No fault divorce did not structurally re-order the universe of marriage and parenthood laws, the way nationwide, same-sex marriage did. Further, there are a variety of efforts and organizations working to roll back the harm of no fault divorce. Nobody had attempted a challenge gay marriage until now. Greater Than will change that.

What about all the legitimate concerns same-sex couples had - being allowed to visit loved ones in the hospital or enabling financial decisions?

Some of the concerns raised were real. Hospital visitation, inheritance, insurance, and medical decision-making - these were understandable requests. But those concerns could be, and often were, addressed through powers of attorney and other legal arrangements and did not require dismantling the institution of marriage. The question was never whether adults should be able to order their private lives. The question was whether those adult aims required redefining marriage — a child-centered institution — as the solution. They did not.

Does your campaign have a stance on civil unions?

Many of us believed civil unions were a reasonable compromise. Adult desires could be met without reordering marriage itself. Gay marriage activists dismissed that proposal. We were told that anything short of marriage was discrimination, that different meant “unequal.” Gay marriage advocates rejected civil unions as inadequate. That refusal came from their voices, not ours.

What about same-sex couples who don’t want children? How does their marriage harm anyone?

Gay marriage does not merely affect the couples who pursue it. It requires the complete overhaul of parentage law to accommodate any same-sex couple who does want children, even if some do not. Once marriage is redefined, the entire legal infrastructure of parenthood must be reconfigured around that redefinition.

You cannot have same-sex marriage recognized by the state and also maintain that biology is the primary basis for legal parenthood. The two are logically incompatible. The couples who never wanted children are not the issue. The legal architecture mandated by their “equal marriage” is.

Doesn’t the research show that children with same-sex parents do just as well?

That consensus was built on biased methodology. (See our breakdown here) Studies using researcher-recruited samples - handpicked families - showed favorable outcomes for same-sex parents 79% of the time. Studies using random sampling showed favorable outcomes 0% of the time.

The Sullins study found that compared to children with unmarried same-sex parents, children with married same-sex parents showed above-average depressive symptoms, rising from 50% to 88%, daily fearfulness or crying rising from 5% to 32%, and child sex abuse by a parent rising from 0% to 38%. Same-sex marriage is associated with lower child outcomes across a wide range of measures - the opposite of what the consensus claimed.

You say you want to restore marriage. Does that mean removing children from same-sex households?

No. We do not advocate removing children from non-abusive homes. Children currently being raised by same-sex couples would remain with their caregivers. Child stability is a real interest, even in imperfect situations. What we are fighting for is a legal framework that stops calling loss ‘whole.’ Restoring marriage law to reflect biological reality sends a message that the law should have been sending all along: children are not wrong for wanting a mother and a father. That longing is not a defect. It is a signal that the law should honor rather than silence.

Would children be better off in the foster care system than in a loving home with same-sex parents?

Adoption and foster care are for children. They are the clients, not adults. Whenever possible, orphaned or abandoned children should be placed with a married man and woman, so they can receive the benefits that come from a mother and father. If a heterosexual married couple is not available, social workers must make a decision based on the child’s best interest.

Shouldn’t the government just get out of the marriage business altogether?

That would mean there’s no legal status of marriage, no familial recognition of any kind, and no protection for husbands, wives, or kids. There would be no laws about child custody or inheritance. Or, it opens up a population to the state, denying human nature and making up new rules to try to replace all those things. The government has a vested interest in protecting the institution of marriage.

If we overturn gay marriage, does that mean interracial marriage is next?

There is no parallel. Loving v. Virginia., which invalidated the remaining barriers to interracial marriage, promoted the right of the child to her mother and father. Laws obstructing interracial marriage hindered the child’s right to her parents’ joint care and custody. Conversely, by compelling the states to adopt the new definition of marriage, Obergefell did nothing to unite children with mother and father, and has been interpreted to grant “parent” status to a woman’s female partner, to the detriment of the natural mother and father rights, and to foster various forms of artificial reproduction where the child is denied the relationship with one or both parents.

Moreover, Loving v. Virginia reaffirmed the universal definition of marriage as the union of a man and a woman, and eliminated some local laws that had interfered with such marriages; conversely, Obergefell overturned that once universal definition. Reversing Obergefell has no impact on Loving v. Virginia. Interracial marriage remains legally secure, and restoring the man–woman meaning of marriage secures what matters most to children: their mother and father.

What does Greater Than actually want to accomplish?

Three things, pursued simultaneously across the courts, the culture, and the Church.

In law and legislatures: strategic policy to re-establish the natural parent-child bond as preeminent, and force the Supreme Court to confront the question Obergefell evaded- do children distinctly benefit from their own mother and father, or is a state-assigned stranger just as good?

In the public square: highlight the true victim. Stop centering adult equality claims. Make the real casualties visible — children starved of maternal or paternal love, children mass-produced through surrogacy, children struggling with identity because the law told them biology doesn’t matter when every fiber of their being says it does.

In the Church: activate its historic child-protection mandate. From opposing infanticide in the ancient world to ending foot-binding in China, the Church has always stood between the children and those who would harm them. Greater Than gives it a clear lane to do so again.

How can I get involved?

Visit greaterthancampaign.com. Take the quiz. Sign up so you’re ready for future activation. Share this document. Follow and share our content on social media. The children who will bear the cost of our silence are not old enough to speak for themselves. We must do it for them.

Them Before Us is a global movement committed to defending children’s right to their mother and father. We believe that adult desires should never come at the expense of a child’s fundamental needs.

We are not professional lobbyists or political insiders. We are ordinary people with an extraordinary conviction: children must come first in every conversation about marriage, family, and fertility. We exist to make one thing clear: when adults sacrifice for children, society thrives. When children are forced to sacrifice for adults, everyone pays the price.

