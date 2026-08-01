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What Does a "Modern Family" Actually Cost a Child?

Katy continues in session 4 of our small group curriculum series
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This session works best alongside the video above. This post is full of citations and bonus materials to help you study it, sit with it, and talk about it, whether that’s in a group or on your own.

Marriage isn’t just a private arrangement between two adults. It’s the one relationship that unites the two people a child has a natural right to. So when marriage gets redefined, something else always gets redefined right alongside it: parenthood.

This session traces what happens to kids when that redefinition plays out, first in same-sex parenting, and then in the next frontier already knocking on the door: polygamy and polyamory.

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