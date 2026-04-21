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Whitney Trombley's avatar
Whitney Trombley
8h

Katy - Thank you so much for speaking out on these topics. I would like to hear more about women that are having babies with donated sperm. Women that "just can't find a man" and are inpatient and decide to have children without a father.

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Lucy Leader's avatar
Lucy Leader
6h

I have written extensively about surrogacy and the harms to women and babies. Here are just two posts that address this appalling practice: https://lucyleader.substack.com/p/men-behaving-badly and https://lucyleader.substack.com/p/telling-it-like-it-is-without-the

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