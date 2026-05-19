Them Before Us

Them Before Us

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Giulia Paese's avatar
Giulia Paese
6hEdited

This is too sad. Children’s rights are also human rights!! Thank you for sharing this.

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BE's avatar
BE
1h

I am definitely not surprised at my state! This absolutley grieves God’s heart! I encourage everyone to watch this! If we do nothing, we are complicit! https://calvarycch.org/silence-old-lights-vs-new-lights/

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