Katy Faust gave this speech to the Alliance for Responsible Citizenship delegates in London, UK, in June 2026.

In 1961, the Green Bay Packers blew a fourth-quarter lead and lost the NFL championship. The following year, their coach, Vince Lombardi, walked into training camp, held up a ball, and said, “Gentlemen, this is a football.”

Lombardi concluded that such an epic fail revealed that his players had forgotten the fundamentals of the game. So he started from scratch, rebuilding their knowledge of blocking, tackling, and passing from the ground up.

Similarly, the West lost the battle for marriage. Something we should have easily won. We became more concerned with being liked than being right. We heeded accusations of bigotry rather than the anthropologists who remind us that lifelong male/female unions predate every recorded civilization.

Like the Packers, champions of the family must recover the fundamentals. So let’s start with the basics.

“Ladies and gentlemen, this is a child.”

This child is created when the gametes of one man and one woman fuse to create her new, unique human life. That one man and one woman are critical to her thriving — when one or both are absent, her body, mind, and heart suffer.

This is a child.

Children, especially boys, who lose their fathers have shorter telomeres — the endcaps of their chromosomes responsible for health and longevity. Parental loss impacts every cell of a child’s body… and shortens their lifespan.

This is a child.

As she grows, she deserves to be safe and loved — and decades of research point to one condition that makes this most likely: being raised by the man and woman who gave her life. Biological parents advantage children in ways unrelated adults do not.

Statistically, step-mothers invest less time, money, and care in a child’s upbringing — she’s less likely to be taken for checkups, buckled in the car, fed well, or sent to college. Step-parents will save and bequeath less money to her when they die.

Thankfully, there are heroic step-parents who fill the gaps, and they deserve our recognition. But on the whole, an unrelated adult in the home diminishes child outcomes — especially when that adult is a man.

A child living with her mother’s cohabiting boyfriend is 11x more likely to be abused, and children are 120x more likely to be beaten to death by mothers’ boyfriends or stepfather than their own dad. An unrelated man in a child’s home is the most dangerous person she will ever meet. 13-month-old Preston Davey had two of them and paid for it with his life.

That irrefutable risk is precisely why adoptive parents like me and many of you undergo rigorous screening before a child is placed in our home. Biology affords a level of protection that an “intent” to parent, a surrogacy contract, or a romantic interest in one of her parents never will.

This is a child.

The man and woman who made her are the only two people who grant her access to her biological identity. Children struggle to answer the question “who am I?” if they can’t answer the question “whose am I?”

Fifty years ago, most US adoptions were closed; today, 95% are “open”. Adoptees and social workers have observed that children fare better with as much contact as possible with their first family, even when they can’t be raised by them.

Some children are intentionally cut off from a parent at conception, through sperm or egg purchase. The largest study on donor-conceived people found that they experience deep struggles with identity and origin: 81% wondered if they look like their missing father. Nearly 50% feel sad when they see other children with their biological parents. Being “loved and wanted” couldn’t fill the hole where their mother or father belonged.

This is a child.

When raised by the two adults who gave her life, she benefits from the perfect gender balance in the home. Have you ever seen a baby thrown up in the air? Was it a woman doing the throwing? It is usually the dad. One parent’s instinct is safety; the other brings fun and adventure. Fathers and mothers are different. This child needs both.

Her fine motor skills develop while chopping carrots with mom, her gross motor skills while racing down the street with dad. Her mother instinctively simplifies her language — “What a big truck!” Her father expands it, talking to her like he talks to everyone else — “Look, a four-wheel-drive pickup with a winch and off-road tires!”

This is a child.

She doesn’t want to be loved in the abstract by genderless “caregivers” or “guardians.” She craves maternal love and paternal love. Don’t take my word for it. Ask kids with two moms or two dads.

Ross has a “butch” mom and a feminine mom. He recalls, “I was desperate for a father’s voice — to guide me, lead me, teach me. I felt inadequate without it.”

Samantha remembers:

My 5-year-old brain could not understand why I didn’t have the mom I desperately wanted. I felt the loss. I felt the hole. I tried to fill that hole with aunts, my dads’ lesbian friends and teachers. I craved a mother’s love even though I was well-loved by my two gay dads.

Children deprived of a mother or father are emotionally malnourished.

This is a child.

She comes from one man and one woman. She craves the love of that man and that woman. She discovers her identity through that man and woman. Her development is maximized by that man and that woman. She is most likely to be safe and loved when raised by that man and that woman. And according to biology, natural law, and the 196 countries that have ratified the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, she has a right to that man and that woman.

There is one delivery system every society in history has employed to secure her right to that man and woman: marriage.

Once we understand that this is a child, marriage becomes a matter of justice, and redefining it to exclude her mother or father is an injustice.

This is a child.

No court ruling, parliamentary vote, or edict from Brussels can change her. Renting the womb of a Mexican surrogate will not change her. Endlessly repeating “love is love” will not change her. Our culture, our laws, and our technology will either recognize who she is and what she needs, or they will victimize her. There is no third option.

What happened to the 1961 Packers? They became the best in the league at the fundamentals everyone else took for granted. Six months after Lombardi’s speech, the Packers won the championship.

Ladies and gentlemen, if you remember that this is a child, you will never lose another battle for marriage and family again.

This child is not an object of rights — she is a subject of rights. Respecting those rights means all adults — single, married, gay, straight, fertile or infertile — must do hard things on her behalf. Because the only alternative is the injustice of insisting she do hard things for them.

This child can’t podcast, lobby her MPs, or vote. She can’t serve on advisory boards or speak at conferences. She cannot defend her own rights. She depends on us to speak on her behalf.

In the coming years, the slogans will change. The laws will change. The technology and the politics will change. But this child will not. Her needs will not. Her rights will not. And our duty to defend her will not. Every comeback starts the same way: someone holds up the ball and reminds us of the fundamentals.

So… hold her up. Wherever you stand — say it until the whole world remembers: this is a child.

Them Before Us is a global movement committed to defending children’s right to their mother and father. We believe that adult desires should never come at the expense of a child’s fundamental needs.

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We are not professional lobbyists or political insiders. We are ordinary people with an extraordinary conviction: children must come first in every conversation about marriage, family, and fertility. We exist to make one thing clear: when adults sacrifice for children, society thrives. When children are forced to sacrifice for adults, everyone pays the price.

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