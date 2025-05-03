Friend of our organization and X (Twitter) big-wig Samantha D. just dropped a MUST-READ piece in Evie Magazine this week—and we’re still shouting “YES!” from the rooftops. The article is bold, honest, and beautifully written.

"They Told Us Motherhood Could Wait, Then Sold It Back To Us At $12,000 A Round"

Image from EggDonor.Com

This is the billion-dollar lie being peddled to young women on college campuses across the country. First, they convince you to suppress your natural longing for family, telling you your value lies in career ambition and sexual ‘freedom.’ Then when the clock runs out, they swoop in to sell you your own fertility—at a premium.

Samantha pulls back the curtain on how the abortion and IVF industries prey on college women, turning our daughters’ most sacred abilities—creating and carrying life—into profit margins. These aren’t “clinics.” They’re industries built on heartbreak, coercion, and half-truths. Girls are being told to “wait” on motherhood while being harvested for eggs in the meantime—eggs that may turn into children they’ll never know, or worse, never wanted in the first place.

This isn’t liberation. It’s exploitation.

We need to raise daughters who are free—not free to be sold to the highest bidder, but free to know the truth, free to choose motherhood, free to value purpose over pressure.

Image from EggDonor.Com

Check out an excerpt below and then RUN to read the rest over at Evie Magazine.

“Eight thousand dollars was a lot of money for a college student like me, barely making rent each month. And all I had to do was donate some eggs. Just a few days before seeing the ad, I was asking my cell phone company what their late payment policy was. Then I saw it: a bright pink flyer on a bulletin board offering thousands of dollars if I donate my eggs. I ripped the number tab off and tucked it deep into my pocket. It was tempting. And they knew that. Whether it’s the IVF industry seeking to profit off of creating human life or the abortion industry seeking to profit off of ending it, both groups deliberately target some of the most vulnerable women, at one of the most susceptible times of their lives. According to ReproductiveRights.org, “More than half of the undergraduate students enrolled in college last year were women—and the highest rate of unintended pregnancy in the U.S. is among women 20 to 24 years of age.” These industries aren’t stupid. When it comes to IVF and abortion clinics, they are the hunters, and we are the foxes. They target collegiate women who are too overbooked with morning classes to be fully informed. I didn’t go through with the egg donation. I can’t remember why—it was over 10 years ago. But as a current mother of two, I shudder at the thought of having desperately sold my eggs back then, never knowing if they had been used. I could have a child out there somewhere that I’d never get to meet. Or maybe I would. With DNA testing so common now, that child, like so many other children conceived using third parties, might've come looking for me one day. I find it dizzying.”

Full Article at Evie Magazine