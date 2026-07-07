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Hannah Rose Williams's avatar
Hannah Rose Williams
4h

Can anyone explain to me why a patient trying to conceive would be told to go on birth control?

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John Gillen's avatar
John Gillen
3h

We started our married life in 1972 when abortion was just staring and IVF was not available. My sperm count was essentially zero and adoption was our only choice. Somehow thru the grace of God we had two children in 8 years. Our first doctor who said I was sterile said yes your wife is pregnant but I’m not going to ask who the father is but I know it’s not you. Infertility is a crushing blow when you want children and we started trying day one and we were 21, young by today’s marriages. Even if IVF were available we wouldn’t have considered even back then. Because of abortion new born adoptions were difficult to come by and we were about a year into the process both times we became pregnant. I now have five grandchildren but with today’s morality I’m not sure if I’ll see great- grandchildren.

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