Shortly before I (Patience) got married, a doctor informed me that, based on my diagnosis, my health history, and my current symptoms, I would never have children naturally. Frustrated that I had insisted that I would not go on the Pill and had no intention of pursuing IVF, she made it very clear to me that these were my only options. A few months later, after testifying against a surrogacy bill at a committee hearing, I heard a legislator remark that no one who had understood the pain of infertility would oppose this bill.

Newly married with the sting of being told I couldn’t conceive naturally still fresh, I certainly did understand—I was the woman he claimed to defend.

I shared this story in the introductory episode of Them Before Us’s IVF-FYI podcast series, which we filmed in January of 2025. A month later, I was surprised by a positive pregnancy test, and in the fall, my husband and I welcomed our daughter.

That’s the short version of the story. On its own, it sounds like I was told one thing, it turned out to be incorrect, and I easily got pregnant. But there’s more to it than that — more steps along the way, more tears, more appointments, more doctors.

I recently shared more of my story in a comment I submitted on the proposed Federal Excepted Fertility Benefits rule, and I’d like to share it with you, too.

Receiving the news that you likely won’t be able to have children is heartbreaking and overwhelming. It comes with a sense of anticipated loss and uncertainty about the future. I don’t claim to know what it’s like to navigate decades of infertility, nor am I sharing my story to say that I am a mother today because I got it right and others are getting it wrong, or that I did something to earn or deserve motherhood.

Instead, I share my story because I know I am not the only one who has been told that IVF is her only option. I know that I am not the only one to feel frustration that women’s healthcare frequently offers a band-aid solution without addressing underlying problems. I know I am not the only one who has felt devastated by a diagnosis or faced thoughtless comments from people who assume to know more about me than they do. And I want others to know that they deserve healthcare that provides answers and restores health. I want others to know that there are options beyond IVF, and that they’re not crazy for wanting other options—in fact, the majority of fertility patients would like options beyond IVF and would pursue those options if they had better information about them.

Something I shared in that podcast episode was that, when I was diagnosed and informed that my options consisted of Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) and the Pill, I was in the unique position of having spent a lot of time learning about the ART industry. Because of my work, I had wrestled with the ethical questions of ART long before the topic of fertility treatments became personal for me, and knew which lines I wouldn’t be comfortable crossing. Even with that background, I found myself wondering at times if I would ever reach a point where I would change my mind and pursue “my only option.”

I understand why so many people pursue IVF, especially when they’re told that it’s their only option.

The longing to have children is a powerful desire, and when unfulfilled, can be a heart-sickening grief. It’s also the case that most infertility patients haven’t been told that 97% of the embryos created don’t survive the process, that the grading process which determines whether an embryo is “viable” is arbitrary and inconsistent, that freezing imposes unnecessary risk on embryos, or that the industry routinely stores human embryos in storage tanks designed for short-term storage of cattle sperm and that there is little to no recourse for parents when those tanks fail or embryos are accidentally lost, swapped, or discarded in a lab.

Still struggling with difficult and unpleasant symptoms, I started looking online for a clinic that might offer a different approach for treating my condition. Eventually, I found myself on a discovery call with a doctor who practices Restorative Reproductive Medicine (RRM)—a specialized approach to reproductive health backed by decades of research. Over the next few months, she had me utilize cycle charting to get timed labs looking at my hormone levels during specific phases of my cycle, as well as to make note of symptoms like double-peaks in my cycle and tail-end bleeding. She used these to identify and address low progesterone levels in my luteal phase. She identified underlying insulin resistance that was contributing to my symptoms, including anovulation. She ran a full thyroid panel and addressed hypothyroidism that had gone unidentified and untreated in more “traditional” settings. In my decade of trying to get answers, none of the doctors I had seen before her had run these tests or even discussed them as possibilities.

Recent data show that 78% of fertility patients would pursue a non-IVF option if they had better information about them. 85% would seek more information about the impact of metabolic health on fertility, but only 44% reported that their provider had a conversation with them about it. 49% learned about their fertility options only after they had encountered challenges.

At Them Before Us, we frequently highlight how the fertility industry disregards the well-being of the lives it creates. It also disregards the well-being of the men and women who walk through their doors.

If Them Before Us has made a difference in how you think about and talk about marriage, family structure, and reproductive technology, would you consider supporting this work? Your monthly gift enables us to say “Yes" and equip as many people across the country as we can.

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I firmly believe that it doesn’t have to be this way, in part because I have experienced something better—but only after years of searching for answers and finally finding an alternative to the approach embraced by the majority of fertility specialists. RRM is not limited to women’s health or to metabolic conditions. It also addresses endometriosis, adenomyosis, low AMH, male factor infertility, and hormonal imbalances, among other things.

Through RRM treatment, I saw an improvement in my symptoms and began to feel much healthier. I began ovulating more consistently, and the possibility that maybe I could get pregnant dawned on me as I looked at my chart and realized that my period should have started two days before. A pregnancy test confirmed that yes, I could get pregnant, and I had.

Throughout my pregnancy, my doctor continued to monitor my hormone levels. A significant drop in progesterone in my first trimester was caught and addressed, possibly saving my daughter’s life. Standard practice outside of RRM typically requires multiple losses before progesterone will be prescribed to prevent miscarriage. As I write this, I am pregnant with my second child, thanks to RRM treatment, and am again receiving hormonal testing and support throughout my pregnancy.

You Can Make a Difference

This is why I am encouraging the Department of Health and Human Services, the Department of Labor, and the Department of the Treasury to prioritize access to restorative healthcare in the new Excepted Fertility Benefits rule. Fertility care does not have to and should not endanger or commodify human lives.

I encourage you to submit a comment as well—this is an incredible opportunity to encourage healthcare that protects children’s rights and actually addresses infertility, rather than simply circumventing it. Encourage our leaders to promote healthcare that really helps those facing fertility challenges.

Visit here for more information about submitting a comment. To submit a comment, visit this link and click on the blue “comment” button in the upper left part of the screen. You can then type or copy and paste your comment into the “comment” field and fill out the information below.

They are receiving comments until July 13, and we hope you will help us advocate for better healthcare options for men and women and answers to infertility that do not harm the rights and well-being of children. Consider sharing this to someone you know!

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Them Before Us is a global movement committed to defending children’s right to their mother and father. We believe that adult desires should never come at the expense of a child’s fundamental needs. If you believe children deserve a mother and a father, join us by making a monthly gift today.

We are not professional lobbyists or political insiders. We are ordinary people with an extraordinary conviction: children must come first in every conversation about marriage, family, and fertility. We exist to make one thing clear: when adults sacrifice for children, society thrives. When children are forced to sacrifice for adults, everyone pays the price.

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