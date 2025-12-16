We have a tradition in my (Sam’s) home where every December, we take one photo each day leading up to Christmas. Twenty-five small snapshots of ordinary joy. On Christmas night, we look through them all. We laugh. We reminisce. Then we tuck them into an envelope and forget about them for a year.

The next December, when it is time to decorate again, we find that envelope and get to relive the month all over.

We have been doing this for years now, so it was honestly wild to see my now two-year-old as a one-year-old again. Then a six-month-old on his first Christmas. But actually, that was not his first Christmas.

This was him on his first Christmas.

Tiny. Warm. Hidden beneath my heart.

As I walk down my neighborhood street in the evenings with my family and pass a neighbor’s manger glowing softly in the dark, it strikes me how much Christmas trains us to picture Jesus as an infant. Wrapped in swaddling cloths. Lying in a manger. Scripture gives us that image plainly.

“You will find a baby wrapped in swaddling cloths and lying in a manger” Luke 2:12.

But Jesus’ earthly life did not begin there. It began earlier. Quietly. Unseen by almost everyone.

The angel Gabriel told Mary she would conceive. Not that she would become a mother someday, but that she already was one. And when Mary went to visit Elizabeth, something extraordinary happened.

“When Elizabeth heard the greeting of Mary, the baby leaped in her womb” Luke 1:41. Before the miracles, the sermons, and before the cross, an unborn child recognized the Messiah.

Andrew T. Walker explained why this moment matters in a widely shared post on X. He pointed out that the New Testament uses a single Greek word, brephos, to refer to both the unborn child in Elizabeth’s womb and the newborn Christ lying in the manger. Scripture does not treat life in the womb as a different category of humanity than life outside it. The same word covers both moments. The child hidden and the child held are the same child. Different moments. Same dignity.

This is not an accident of language or storytelling. Christianity has always elevated those the world overlooks: the poor, the sick, the disabled, women, children, and foreigners. In a world that often treated illness as a sign of lesser worth, Jesus healed lepers, restored sight to the blind, strengthened the paralyzed, and touched those society avoided. Psalm 72 describes the righteous King as one who “defends the cause of the poor and delivers the needy.”

Jesus was also unflinching in His protection of children in a culture that barely noticed them. He warned that harming a child was so serious it deserved the strongest condemnation. “But whosoever shall cause one of these little ones who believe in Me to fall, it was better for him that a millstone were hung about his neck, and that he were drowned in the depth of the sea.”

At the very beginning of the gospel, God makes His point unmistakably clear: Life matters before it can speak for itself.

That truth sits uneasily in modern culture. We live in a time that increasingly denies the humanity of unborn children (whether they are in a womb or frozen in a lab). A recent post on X made this dehumanization explicit. Referring to an unborn child, Danisha says, “it’s nothing.”

That tweet captures the modern instinct perfectly - a desire to deny the humanity of our youngest members. But Christianity has never agreed.

Across the Bible’s books of poetry, prophecy, law, and narrative, unborn children are spoken of as known individuals, moral subjects, and recipients of God’s calling. Their location in the womb never diminishes their status as human beings.

The Bible repeatedly speaks of God knowing people before they are born. Not just knowing facts about them, but knowing them.

“Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, and before you were born I consecrated you.” -Jeremiah 1:5

Jeremiah’s identity is not created at birth; it is recognized before it. Scripture also describes God calling and appointing people while they are still unborn.

The apostle Paul writes:

“But when he who had set me apart before I was born, and who called me by his grace…” -Galatians 1:15

Being “set apart” assumes a subject capable of being set apart. It’s impossible to assign a calling to a non-person. Paul’s identity and purpose are treated as real before his birth, not retroactively applied afterward.

Elizabeth did not call Mary a future mother. She said, “Why is this granted to me that the mother of my Lord should come to me?” Luke 1:43. Mother. Lord. Child. All acknowledged before birth. I’d say that’s the opposite of nothing; it’s everything.

Samuel Green reflected on this in a Christmas essay, writing that Christ did not begin living among us as an adult or even as an infant. He began His human life where all human lives begin. At conception. Green notes that Elizabeth recognized Jesus as Lord while He was still in Mary’s womb because that is exactly who He was, even then.

That is the quiet scandal of Christmas. God chose to enter the world not just in vulnerability, but in complete dependence. Not only as a newborn, but as an unborn child. In doing so, He aligned Himself forever with those who are unseen and unprotected.

And today, some of the most unseen children are not hidden in the womb, but suspended in freezers. Created through IVF, conceived, alive, and genetically distinct. Little boys and little girls with parents and siblings. These children are being stored in labs, waiting - sometimes indefinitely - for a future that may never come.

If Christianity refuses to fragment human worth by location or stage in development, then the child in the womb, the child in a cryogenic tank, and the child in your arms all belong to the same moral category. All are image bearers of God.

It is always a joy to look back at those Christmas photos of my boys. But I never forget that they existed even before then. Even before I could capture their faces. Even before I knew they were there. The toddler running through my house and the child once hidden beneath my heart are not different stories. They are the same story. The same person.

The gospel keeps returning our attention to the small and the unseen.

A baby in a womb. And He changed everything.

If that is true - if Christian teaching affirms one continuous human from conception onward - then it should shape how we live in the world. It should force us to ask hard questions, not just about abortion, but about the millions of unborn children created, frozen, and discarded through IVF.

How would this change how we think about children stored in freezers, suspended between existence and disposal? How should it reshape our understanding of when life begins - at implantation or at conception?

And if human dignity is not granted by us but by God Himself, what does that mean for practices like sex selection, genetic screening, or choosing embryos based on traits like eye color or hair color?

These are not abstract questions. They are the natural consequence of a Christian view of life. A view that refuses to divide humanity into worthy vs unworthy categories. We have much to learn from it, as a culture. But we have the best example to learn from - the baby who came to Earth as an embryo.

