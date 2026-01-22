Are we still banning books? Just kidding. We don’t actually ban books. Conservatives have been pushing to remove pornography and age-inappropriate LGBTQ+ books from school libraries. Instead of agreeing that children are innocent and should not be exposed to graphic material, the left turned it into a dramatic scheme in which conservatives are “banning books.” As if they cannot order any of these books from Amazon with one click. Hint: If you can buy it easily, it is not banned. I (Sam) am going to show you a few of the “banned” books folks are defending, and one particular book that actually tugged at my heartstrings that we should be very careful of.

The “Banned Book” Lie

Here are a few examples of books that have been called “banned” even though they are really just being challenged in public schools because they are wildly inappropriate for kids. Keep your eye out for these in your child’s school or public library.

Gender Queer: A Memoir by Maia Kobabe

A memoir that includes pornographic images. Most of it is so bad that we can’t share any of it, even here, with an adult audience. Here is a page my colleague opened to when seeing this book at the “Banned Books” section for sale at Barnes and Noble.

All Boys Aren’t Blue by George M. Johnson

Another memoir with explicit sexual content, including detailed descriptions that have no business being accessible to children through schools. This is not “representation.” This is sexual content.

This Book is Gay by Juno Dawson

A book that includes a whole chapter titled “The Ins and Outs of Gay Sex.” It seems like everyone along the political spectrum should be able to agree that children should not be getting this content through their school library. Those who want to preserve children’s innocence don’t think they should be exposed to them at all. But adults passionate about indoctrinating children with their ideology fight. They fight for children to have access, and they write these books with children as the core audience. They aim directly at the innocence of the most vulnerable minds, and they call it progress.

It Does Not Stop With Elementary Schools

They are coming for your babies. This is bigger than school libraries; there is an entire children’s book market pushing the normalization of adult ideology. They target the youngest children with sensitive adult topics that used to be obviously inappropriate for toddlers and preschoolers. Books about being trans. Books about abortion. And now, add another one to the list: books about IVF.