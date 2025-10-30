Like most nonprofit leaders, my (Katy) fall season is spent in living rooms, banquet halls, and Zoom calls, sharing the incredible fruit from the faithful investment of contributors like all of you and casting the vision for where we are headed. Fundraising is a huge part of successfully fighting for children’s rights around the world.

One question I get often, or something close to it, is: “If I gave you a million dollars today, what would you do with it?” (Note: most of these supporters do not have $1 million to give, but I have learned that this is a bit of a litmus test for “do you actually know how to spend my money well?”)

I’ll admit, in the early days when we were just trying to get a book out, coordinate volunteers, and maintain a website, the question used to catch me off guard. “What would I do with $1 million? Change the world!”

But seven years on from our founding in 2018, the answer has changed. People don’t just want to hear that you’ll “change the world.” They want to know how. After seven years of growth, I can confidently give a detailed and measurable answer. Faithful partners have helped us build a small but mighty infrastructure with the proven ability to tackle major issues and deliver real results. Our influence belies our bank account, but not our impact. And while we’re still waiting on our first million-dollar gift, I know exactly what I’d say if someone asked me that question today.

The Crisis We Face

If you’re following us on social media or reading our Substack, the reality is that the family—and a child’s place in it—has never been more imperiled.

In the cultural narrative, we have never previously regarded a child’s own mother or father as optional. We’ve never celebrated the loss of one or both as a sign of “progress.”

Not since slavery have we categorized children as items to be purchased, swapped, and traded.

Never before in human history have we mass-produced children in laboratories.

Never before have we been able to shop for the genetic components of future children through online catalogs.

Never before have we handed over the tiniest humans to be genetically screened for up to 1,200 diseases and attributes to curate the perfect child.

Never before have we monetized motherhood and legally orphaned children before birth in the name of family building.

These anti-child laws, ideas, and technologies are sweeping across the United States and being exported internationally as we colonize traditional countries that still believe children should honor their mother and father.

So we’ve never before needed a nonprofit committed to defending children from the organizations and industries that threaten their fundamental rights.

That’s why Them Before Us exists.

We are the only organization solely devoted to representing the child in matters of marriage, family, and parenthood. And that perspective is changing hearts and laws across the globe.

So if you’re sitting there with your checkbook out, ready to write a one followed by six zeros, let me tell you where we need it most today.

Local: The Grassroots Resistance

First, I’d start right outside your door—in cities and towns across the United States.

Family policy organizations are the backbone of fighting for children on the state level. Even in (especially in!) deep blue states, it is these organizations doing the most important work on tight budgets. They often tap us for talking points, testimonies, and training. They have relationships with state lawmakers, who need ammunition to fight the unending, family-destroying forces.

If I had $1 million, I would expand our team to be able to adequately serve and reinforce them—both in their message and their method—to put children at the center of all their work.

Here’s how we’d invest locally:

Providing Pro-Child Politics/Them Before Us books to state legislators across the country, $55,000

Conducting regional Pro-Child Politics training sessions for allied legislators, $70,000

Communications and media resources for family policy organizations, $60,000

Legal resources and strategic counsel for local ally groups, $40,000

State legislative monitoring and rapid response coordination, $25,000

National: End Obergefell and Restore Marriage Truth

Next, I would take aim at one of the most destructive rulings in our national body politic: the Supreme Court’s Obergefell v. Hodges decision that mandated gay marriage across the country. It was the decision that made it unconstitutional for a state to define and promote marriage between one man and one woman. The ruling that made it discriminatory to preserve and defend children’s relationship with their mother and father.

I’d build a nationwide coalition of the largest organizations and influencers to restore marriage both in law and in the cultural imagination. Even without funding, this campaign and coalition are already under construction, because justice for children can’t wait.

Here’s what it will take:

Event operations and engagement, $125,000

Organization of coalitions, $115,000

Communications and media efforts, $160,000

Legal, theological, and strategic resource development, $100,000

Marriage is not a vehicle for adult fulfillment. It is the only adult relationship ordered towards the procreation, raising, and thriving of children. Until we restore that truth, children will be victimized.

Global: Train and Equip an International Children’s Rights Movement

Children are being commodified in wealthy nations, trafficked in poor nations, and victimized by adults in all nations.

We have worked with leaders in Europe, Australia, and Asia, and want to be ready for any other country that reaches out for help when the family redefinition machine arrives on their shores. Because children are the same in South Carolina, South Korea, and South Africa, our resources work to defend kids in every country in the world.

Pro-family forces in every nation need the tools, the training, the words, the language, testimonies, and the resources necessary to fight back against anti-child forces. We are the organization to give it to them.

Here’s how we’d invest globally:

Materials translation and development for local contexts, $80,000

Workshop facilitation and in-country leader training, $65,000

Ally travel for equipping leaders on the ground, $35,000

Local chapter staffing support, $45,000

Media and digital infrastructure for international chapters, $25,000

Children in smaller, poorer nations deserve a defense as strong as the forces that seek to exploit them. The passionate advocates in their countries have the heart—what they need are our resources.

Why It All Matters

Because no one else is doing this.

While the world rushes to affirm adult feelings, we are the only global movement insisting that child rights come first. We defend children’s rights to their mother and father. Their right to innocence. Their right not to be bought, sold, engineered, trafficked, or erased.

We do not compromise. We do not coddle. We do not bow to the gods of adult happiness.

We tell the truth: “The strong are supposed to sacrifice for the weak—not the other way around.”

This Is a Movement Worthy of Your Investment

If you want to learn more, or fund one specific aspect of our million-dollar plan we would be glad to meet with you personally. Email us at us@thembeforeus.com, or you can give by going directly to thembeforeus.com/donate.

There’s never been a more important time—and never a more vulnerable generation. Join us. Because children can’t fight for themselves.

Give today.

Them Before Us.

—Katy

