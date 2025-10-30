Them Before Us

James Sarafin
Oct 31

The greatest damage we do to children is by not teaching them who they are, how they work, and the role of their thoughts in their life.

Instead we teach them beliefs and that their beliefs are truth.

This teaching separates the children from being in touch with life and puts them in conflict with those with different beliefs, the intent of the teaching.

Bu our own morality and standards this is likely the greatest crime ever committed against children in the history of humanity because the children will grow up, have an automatic existence, and then die without ever being consciously aware that they ever lived.

David Fowler
Oct 30

Katy, the legislation to completely undermine Obergefell is already in place. Jeff Shafer, Adam MacLeod, and I have it drafted but could find no legal or policy organizations that were interested in pursuing it. Maybe you can change that. David Fowler.

https://www.godgivenmarriage.com

