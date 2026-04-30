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Natalie Eskew's avatar
Natalie Eskew
2m

As someone who chose abortion over 20 years ago (and staunch prolife/abolitionist now), I completely agree with this. No matter how much I clung to the phrase “clump of cells”, I knew. I totally knew. No amount of denial could erase the fact that I did because why was I so distraught over the choice and why did I crash so very hard for many many years after?! It’s because I knew I had killed a baby. My baby. Then over a decade later after being blessed with another child I didn’t deserve, it just becomes more and more obvious that just because you say something is true, doesn’t make it so. A baby is a baby, period.

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M R's avatar
M R
1h

Preach!!! I realized long ago however that this isn’t an information issue, it’s a heart issue. May we ask God to grant us a change of heart, first toward Him, and then we’ll see hearts turned toward BABIES

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