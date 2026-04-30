When a baby is wanted, something interesting happens to our culture’s language. They become “little one.” They become “someone.” They are already loved, already known, and already real.

When the baby is unwanted, or when the topic is abortion or embryos in the clinic that have a bad genetic grade or sex, that same human being becomes a “random clump of cells.” Not human. Not alive. A “potential human.”

The human doesn’t change. The language does.

Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder, both outspoken abortion advocates, wrote this to their unborn child:

“Hi Little One. I know you, but only because I feel you. How is it possible to love someone so much already? All I know for sure is it’s the strongest feeling I’ve ever felt.”

Outside of abortion and the IVF clinic, we’re consistent. Inside them, the words have to work very hard. And linguistic word games are never neutral; someone always pays for them. In this case, the child pays with his or her life.

Texas Representative Brandon Gill puts on a masterclass of putting abortion in plain English instead of the common euphemisms.

We don’t just say it - we write it into law

In state after state, our laws acknowledge the child before birth by holding fathers financially responsible for pregnancy and childbirth. The term “CHILD-birth” is because a CHILD is being birthed. You can’t escape it!

Once a parent-child relationship is established with a paternity test, the court is authorized to issue orders for child support, medical coverage, birth expenses, custody, and other orders that ensure the established father bears legal and financial responsibility for their child. This is how the vast majority of states work.

Think about it. If the fetus wasn’t a child until birth, why would the father of that clump of cells be on the hook for anything pregnancy-related? It’s not a child, especially not theirs, right? But we know that’s silly. Of course, it’s still their child before he or she is born. We even take paternity tests while the child is still in the womb. We know.

And we’ve known for a long time

For centuries, our laws have had no hesitation calling the unborn “children”. 19th-century statutes openly criminalized the killing of an “unborn child” and described pregnancy as being “with child”.

Georgia (1876) law

“An Act to prevent and punish feticide or criminal abortion in the State of Georgia.” Section II “Be it further enacted, That every person who shall administer to any woman pregnant with a child, any medicine, or substance whatever, or shall use any other means, with intent thereby to destroy such child, unless the same shall have been necessary to preserve the life of the mother, or shall have been advised by two physicians to be for such purpose, shall, in case the death of such child, be declared guilty of an assault with intent to murder.” Source: An Act to Prevent and Punish Foeticide or Criminal Abortion in the State of Georgia, 1876 Ga. Laws No. 130, approved Feb. 25, 1876.

Washington Territory - Section 37 & 38 (late 1800s law)

Section 37 “Every person who shall administer to any woman pregnant with a quick child, any medicine, drug, or substance whatever, or shall use or employ any instrument, or other means, with intent thereby to destroy such child, unless the same shall have been necessary to preserve the life of such mother, shall, in case the death of such child or of such mother be thereby produced, on conviction thereof, be imprisoned in the penitentiary not more than twenty years, nor less than one year.” Source: Laws of the Territory of Washington, Section 37–38 (late 1800s; commonly cited from the 1854–1881 compiled territorial statutes)

Even now

Even as our laws get updated and change with time, we have kept a lot of the same terminology in our current-day laws.

Today, during and after Roe V. Wade, we have federal law that defines fetuses as children - the Unborn Victims of Violence Act that says, “whoever engages in conduct that violates… and thereby causes the death of, or bodily injury… to a child in utero…”. This Act defines “child in utero” as: a member of the species Homo sapiens, at any stage in development.

This federal law creates a separate legal victim: the unborn child.

Now you might be wondering why it’s legal to have an abortion if this law exists. Great question! This law explicitly states that it does not apply to “any abortion to which the pregnant woman has consented,” showing how inconsistent our society is when it comes to abortion.

Not just children, but human beings and persons

We have current laws in the US that define unborn children not just as “children” but as “persons”. Mississippi legally defines the term “human being” to include unborn children at every stage of gestation. Kansas defines an unborn child as: “a person and a human being”. Florida defines an unborn child as: a member of the species homo sapiens… at any stage of development”. Missouri declares that the life of each human being begins at conception. 30+ US states recognize unborn children as victims in homicide laws, and as I’ve already pointed out, we have federal law that defines them as children.

Alright, enough about our laws - where else?

Planned Parenthood.

Yes, them too.

Well, before they started selling abortions, but still.

Planned Parenthood, before selling abortions: “An abortion kills the life of a baby after it has begun.”

Abortionist Leroy Carhart admits that he kills babies in an interview. He states, “it makes no difference whether it’s born or not born. The baby has no input in this, as far as I’m concerned.” The interviewer, Hilary Andersson, seemed surprised and replied, “But it’s interesting that you use the word baby because a lot of abortionists won’t use that. They’ll use the term fetus because they don’t want to acknowledge that there’s a life.” to which he said, “… it is a baby”.

Notice what he said in his acknowledgement: "The baby has no input in this." That's the whole problem in one sentence. Children who are at the mercy of adult preferences have no voice, no vote, and often have no advocate in the room. That's exactly why someone has to speak for them.

Educational Resources

Our medical textbooks, dictionaries (basic & medical), & medical websites refer to fetuses as babies/children.

MedlinePlus

Hollywood - some of the biggest hypocrites

When it’s time to announce their pregnancies, Hollywood is happy to call them babies and children. They are the biggest supporters of abortion, yet when it comes to the reality of their own babies, they can’t help but acknowledge reality.

While pregnant, Olivia Wilde made a video about voting for “reproductive rights” after posting an Instagram post announcing her pregnancy by posing with her firstborn and their matching “baby bumps”. Not clump-of-cell-bumps, baby bumps.

Cecily Strong wore a shirt that said, “Pregnant Pro-Choice Proud.” Once her baby was born, she posted a photo of them sleeping on Instagram and posted, “It’s been a week and a day with my beautiful, squirmy baby girl. I recognize all her little squirms and kicks from when she was on the other side of me, and now I get to say, “See what I was talking about!”

Cardi B is a strong abortion advocate, but while pregnant, in interviews, has said, “Let me see a couple more sonograms. Let my baby be healthy,” and “… right where my baby’s head is at,” pointing to her stomach.

There are too many examples of this to go on.

Mothers inherently know that they are pregnant with children, with their baby.

But you don’t get as many likes and retweets if you invite friends to your “fetus shower” or a “clump of cells announcement”?

Even when the baby tragically dies in the womb

People reported Meghan Markle’s miscarriage, and she recalled the awful moments of losing their child - stating, “I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second.”

Chrissy Teigen spoke about her tragic loss and shared that she called the “little guy in my belly Jack.”

Christina Perri announced on instagram that she had suffered a miscarriage, “Baby was 11 weeks old, we are shocked and completely heartbroken.”

A mother never forgets her child.

The Most Obvious Examples:

Baby showers

Gender reveals

Fetal surgery

Pregnancy apps that show the baby’s development every week

Ultrasounds that show unborn children kicking, yawning, and sucking their thumbs

Society absolutely knows that unborn babies are babies.

They simply ignore that truth when it comes to the topic of abortion because there’s an advertisement issue to say, “Come to Planned Parenthood and end your child’s life”. “Ending your pregnancy, removing a random clump of cells” sounds so much better, doesn’t it?

The baby doesn’t change, the language does, because if they didn’t change the language, they couldn’t profit.

"If thought corrupts language, language can also corrupt thought." - Orwell

They change the language because they have to. Because if you call it what it is, a child, a baby, a human being, you have to reckon with what's actually happening. And most people aren't willing to do that. The child doesn't get that luxury. They don't get to choose what they're called, or what happens to them. We do. Them Before Us advocates will stand in that gap on behalf of the voiceless, the children.

This was a guest post by ProlifeWrites. You can follow more of her commentary here.

Them Before Us is a global movement committed to defending children’s right to their mother and father. We believe that adult desires should never come at the expense of a child’s fundamental needs.

We are not professional lobbyists or political insiders. We are ordinary people with an extraordinary conviction: children must come first in every conversation about marriage, family, and fertility. We exist to make one thing clear: when adults sacrifice for children, society thrives. When children are forced to sacrifice for adults, everyone pays the price.

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