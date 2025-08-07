Surrogacy is often marketed as a beautiful, selfless act, especially when it involves a straight couple struggling with infertility. A woman agrees to carry a child for them, and after nine months, hands the baby over in love. What could be more generous?

But behind the marketing lies an unregulated global industry where children are commodified, mothers are exploited, and the rights of the most vulnerable are routinely violated.

In Ukraine, even as bombs fell, surrogacy clinics continued operating—not to protect children, but to fulfill contracts. Newborns were stored in bunkers awaiting pickup by foreign clients, and investigations into Ukraine’s largest surrogacy agency raised serious concerns about child trafficking, as babies were sometimes handed to people with no biological relation to them at all.

In Cambodia, the practice was outlawed midstream. Dozens of pregnant surrogates were suddenly faced with an impossible choice: keep and raise the child they had been paid to surrender, or go to prison for 20 years. Many were forced to assume full responsibility for babies they had been contracted to give away—children now stranded without legal parents and at risk of becoming stateless.

And in the U.S., one high-end surrogacy arrangement ended in tragedy because of how it treated the child as conditional. Marty and Melinda Ranger hired a surrogate under contract in California, which included payment to forgo alcohol or drugs. When the surrogate posted a photo with what appeared to be a shot of tequila, the couple lost trust and—despite the baby being 20 weeks along—asked her to abort. She complied. “It was a very tough decision,” Marty later said, “but the trust had been broken.” The baby was discarded. They moved on to a new surrogate.

These aren’t rare mistakes. They reveal what surrogacy really is: a system that treats children as custom-ordered products and their first maternal relationship as disposable. Even in so-called “best-case” arrangements, a child is always separated from the woman who carried them. That loss is not accidental—it’s designed into the business model.

And it doesn’t matter whether the intended parents are gay or straight, infertile or busy professionals, rich or middle-class. Surrogacy violates the rights of children 100% of the time.

Why?

Because it always demands three things:

1. Surrogacy intentionally breaks the first and most formative bond a child has.

It’s universally understood that a newborn baby needs its mother. Not just any mother—the mother whose voice they’ve heard for nine months, whose heartbeat has set the rhythm of their world, whose scent and microbiome are already imprinted on their nervous system. But in surrogacy, this mother is contractually obligated to disappear the moment the child is born. Sometimes she won’t even see or hold her child.

Historically, maternal separation sometimes occurred because of tragedy, but in surrogacy, this is no accident—it’s part of the plan. And while adults may justify it as loving, necessary, or even generous, the child experiences it as an irrevocable loss. Multiple studies in developmental psychology and neuroscience confirm that early maternal separation is a profound stressor that can affect brain development, emotional regulation, and attachment patterns for years to come.

Moreover, we also know this because children have told us. Adopted adults, donor-conceived individuals, and now, surrogate-born children are beginning to speak out. Some of them grew up in secure homes with deeply loving parents. Still, they describe a lingering sense of loss, a hard-to-name grief that traces back to the moment they were handed to someone else. And more often than not, that grief goes unacknowledged because the adults who love them were also the ones who commissioned this suffering. This experience is so significant, it has been coined "The Primal Wound."

2. Surrogacy turns children into contract-bound products and mothers into service providers.

Surrogacy is not just a different way to carry a pregnancy. It is a transactional process that reduces children to deliverables under contract. Even in the most “altruistic” or “ethical” arrangements, the baby’s life is governed by terms set long before birth: embryos are selected (often graded and discarded), implantation is scheduled, parental rights are assigned in advance, and delivery is timed like a hand-off in a business deal. The surrogate mother is contractually obligated to relinquish the child, and the adults receiving the baby are entitled to take him home.

What’s missing from all of this is any recognition that the child is not property, but a person with rights. Chief among them is the right to his or her own mother and father. Even if the baby ends up in the arms of a genetic parent, surrogacy still separates the child from the woman who carried and nourished him for nine months—the only voice and heartbeat he has ever known.

A child is not a reward for enduring infertility. He is not a symbol of adult sacrifice or hope fulfilled. He is a human being with a mother, a story, and a deep biological history that begins before the delivery room. The fact that his life begins with a legal contract designed to sever that first maternal bond is not a technicality—it is a defining moment of loss.

And sometimes, that commodification turns deadly. In one heartbreaking case, a surrogate diagnosed with cancer was pressured to abort the baby she was carrying, even though she wanted to deliver the child. The intended parents didn’t want to assume responsibility for a medically complicated birth. So rather than allow the surrogate to carry the baby to term, they demanded the child be destroyed.

This is what happens when children are treated like transactions. Their value becomes conditional. Their lives become negotiable.

3. No, surrogacy is not the same as adoption.

One of the great myths of modern family-building is that as long as a child is loved, the details don’t matter. As long as children grow up in a stable home with two parents who desire them, that is enough. Sadly, this is a deeply reductive view. Children are not just physical beings with material needs. They are emotional creatures with profound psychological and social needs. Human beings care about where they come from. Children deserve to be raised by the people who gave them life—and surrogacy often denies this right by orchestrating separation from their birth mother, and sometimes from both biological parents.

That’s why adoption, while difficult, remains ethically defensible. An adult can adopt a child only when tragedy, abuse, or abandonment makes it impossible for the child to be raised by his biological parents. In adoption, the adoptive adults are trying to repair a loss. Adoption seeks to heal a wound that already exists.

Surrogacy, by contrast, is often made possible through the loss of a relationship the child is entitled to—whether through genetic disconnection, separation from the birth mother, or both. It doesn’t step in after tragedy; it commissions it in advance.

As Them Before Us puts it, “Adoption is child-centric; surrogacy is adult-centric.” In adoption, the adults come to meet the needs of a child. In surrogacy, the child is brought into the world to meet the desires of adults. This is why, in adoption, the child is the client. In surrogacy, the adult is the client.

That distinction matters. When we confuse the healing work of adoption with the contract-driven process of surrogacy, we not only rewrite the child’s story—we erase the difference between sacrifice and entitlement. Adoption allows children to grieve and be supported through their loss. Surrogacy often silences that grief, because the adults chose to inflict the loss. If the adults are justified, the child has to hide their sense of loss to accommodate them.

About Them Before Us:

Them Before Us is a global movement committed to defending children’s right to their mother and father. We believe that adult desires should never come at the expense of a child’s fundamental needs.

We are not professional lobbyists or political insiders. We are ordinary people with an extraordinary conviction: children must come first in every conversation about marriage, family, and fertility.

We exist to make one thing clear: when adults sacrifice for children, society thrives. When children are forced to sacrifice for adults, everyone pays the price.

Learn more or support our mission: www.thembeforeus.com