User's avatar
Abigail's avatar
Abigail
Oct 9

Your advocacy has helped so much with my parenting. Anytime my 4 year old asks a question that makes me want to panic, I can usually start or end with "everyone has a mommy and a daddy." I know that how to talk to your kids isn't technically the lane you're in, but going back to the basics of what works for society is so beneficial for my thinking and for teaching my children.

Tyler's avatar
Tyler
Oct 11

If I could propose one addition to this essay is that it does not ask “to whom do parents belong?” Maybe we too easily shifted from “who does this baby belong to?” to “who wants this baby the most?” because we forgot to ask “do I (the parent) belong to this baby?

Thanks for your work! I cited your work in my dissertation, which I submitted at SBTS this semester and defend next month.

