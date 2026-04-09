Them Before Us

Them Before Us

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JR Harrison's avatar
JR Harrison
20hEdited

Folks I help direct www.naturalfamilystrong.com and cannot tell you how inspirational Them Before Us has been to myself as well as our organization. We talk about a best practice and the #1 rule for that practice is "a child's rights must supersede their parents desires" Bravo to you Katy, Josh and Jennifer.

Reply
Share
Jennifer Roback Morse, Ph.D.'s avatar
Jennifer Roback Morse, Ph.D.
1d

Thank you Stephanie for sharing your story. I'm going to be sharing it with my followers (and critics) at the Ruth Institute.

Blessings on you.

Your friend

Dr. Morse

Reply
Share
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Them Before Us · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture